FOTO VIDEO Ghețarii din Noua Zeelandă au devenit maronii din cauza incendiilor din Australia

Fumul degajat de incendiile de vegetaţie din Australia a ajuns în Noua Zeelandă, situată la o distanţă de câteva mii de kilometri, iar gheţarii, care de obicei au culoarea albă, au prins o nuanţă caramel, potrivit serviciilor de meteorologie şi relatărilor de pe reţelele de socializare, informează AFP.

Acest fum, însoţit de un miros înţepător, a fost remarcată pentru prima dată în această zonă miercuri dimineaţă. În anumite regiuni, soarele a fost văzut sub forma unui glob roşu sau auriu, în funcţie de grosimea norului toxic.

„Poți vedea foarte clar fumul, care a parcurs circa 2.000 de kilometri, traversând Marea Tasmaniei"”, a precizat pe Twitter serviciul neo-zeelandez de meteorologie.

„În cele mai afectate regiuni, vizibilitatea este slabă, de 10 kilometri”, a adăugat sursa citată.

„Putem simţi într-adevăr miros de ars aici, la Christchurch”, un oraş situat pe coasta Insulei de Sud a Noii Zeelande, a scris pe Twitter o internaută care foloseşte numele de Miss Roho.

This the view from the top of the Tasman Glacier NZ today - whole South island experiencing bushfire clouds. We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch. Thinking of you guys. \uD83D\uDE22#nswbushfire #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/iCzOGkou4o — Miss Roho (@MissRoho) January 1, 2020

O altă femeie, Rachel, a postat o fotografie cu ghețarul Franz Josef, situat la mai bine de 2.000 de kilometri, a cărui culoare alb imaculat a prins o tentă de maroniu.

„Lângă gheţarul Franz Josef. Zăpada ”caramelizat”' este cauzată de praful provenit de la incendiile de vegetaţie”, a scris aceasta miercuri.

Near Franz Josef glacier. The “caramelised” snow is caused by dust from the bushfires. It was white yesterday pic.twitter.com/Ryqq685Ind — Fabulousmonster (@Rachelhatesit) December 31, 2019

Actorul neo-zeelandez Jemaine Clement a publicat o fotografie cu soarele asemănător unui disc auriu. „Pe toată întinderea Noii Zeelande, fumul de la incendiile australiene ne oferă acest soare straniu”, a comentat actorul.

When the sun does come through over Welly, you can see the results of the smoke coming across from Australia - it’s changes the colour of the sky for a brief moment. #AustraliaFires #NZ pic.twitter.com/yplkJnoF7J — Lainey (@NZLainey) January 1, 2020

All the way over in NZ the Australian bushfire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun. pic.twitter.com/KLQ7H4hBIC — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 1, 2020

Incendii violente au loc din septembrie în Australia. Ele au fost extrem de intense și ucigătoare marți în sud-estul teritoriului, din cauza condițiilor meteorologice.