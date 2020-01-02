FOTO VIDEO Ghețarii din Noua Zeelandă au devenit maronii din cauza incendiilor din Australia

This the view from the top of the Tasman Glacier NZ today - whole South island experiencing bushfire clouds. We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch. Thinking of you guys. \uD83D\uDE22#nswbushfire #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/iCzOGkou4o— Miss Roho (@MissRoho) January 1, 2020
Near Franz Josef glacier. The “caramelised” snow is caused by dust from the bushfires. It was white yesterday pic.twitter.com/Ryqq685Ind— Fabulousmonster (@Rachelhatesit) December 31, 2019
When the sun does come through over Welly, you can see the results of the smoke coming across from Australia - it’s changes the colour of the sky for a brief moment. #AustraliaFires #NZ pic.twitter.com/yplkJnoF7J— Lainey (@NZLainey) January 1, 2020
All the way over in NZ the Australian bushfire smoke in the atmosphere giving us this strange sun. pic.twitter.com/KLQ7H4hBIC— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 1, 2020