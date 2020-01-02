Español
FOTO VIDEO Ghețarii din Noua Zeelandă au devenit maronii din cauza incendiilor din Australia

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 2 ianuarie 2020, 18:38 Actualitate | Internaţional


ghetari Noua Zeelanda
ghetari Noua Zeelanda
Foto: Captura Twitter
Fumul degajat de incendiile de vegetaţie din Australia a ajuns în Noua Zeelandă, situată la o distanţă de câteva mii de kilometri, iar gheţarii, care de obicei au culoarea albă, au prins o nuanţă caramel, potrivit serviciilor de meteorologie şi relatărilor de pe reţelele de socializare, informează AFP.

Acest fum, însoţit de un miros înţepător, a fost remarcată pentru prima dată în această zonă miercuri dimineaţă. În anumite regiuni, soarele a fost văzut sub forma unui glob roşu sau auriu, în funcţie de grosimea norului toxic.

„Poți vedea foarte clar fumul, care a parcurs circa 2.000 de kilometri, traversând Marea Tasmaniei"”, a precizat pe Twitter serviciul neo-zeelandez de meteorologie.

„În cele mai afectate regiuni, vizibilitatea este slabă, de 10 kilometri”, a adăugat sursa citată.

„Putem simţi într-adevăr miros de ars aici, la Christchurch”, un oraş situat pe coasta Insulei de Sud a Noii Zeelande, a scris pe Twitter o internaută care foloseşte numele de Miss Roho.




O altă femeie, Rachel, a postat o fotografie cu ghețarul Franz Josef, situat la mai bine de 2.000 de kilometri, a cărui culoare alb imaculat a prins o tentă de maroniu.

„Lângă gheţarul Franz Josef. Zăpada ”caramelizat”' este cauzată de praful provenit de la incendiile de vegetaţie”, a scris aceasta miercuri.




Actorul neo-zeelandez Jemaine Clement a publicat o fotografie cu soarele asemănător unui disc auriu. „Pe toată întinderea Noii Zeelande, fumul de la incendiile australiene ne oferă acest soare straniu”, a comentat actorul.






Incendii violente au loc din septembrie în Australia. Ele au fost extrem de intense și ucigătoare marți în sud-estul teritoriului, din cauza condițiilor meteorologice.






223 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
