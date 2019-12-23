Español
Imaginea Zilei “I’ll be back”. Cum au marcat rușii trecerea a 140 de ani de la nașterea lui Iosif Stalin

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 23 decembrie 2019, 9:42 Actualitate | Internaţional


Panou Stalin
Panou Stalin
Foto: Twitter
Un panou enorm pe care Stalin este pictat ca un Terminator, împreună cu celebra frază “I’ll be back” (”Mă voi întoarce”) rostită de Arnold Schwarzenegger în filmul Terminator, a apărut într-un oraș din regiunea rusească Nizhny Novgorod, scrie Moscow Times.





Rușii nostalgici după epoca lui Iosif Stalin au comemorat, sâmbătă, 140 de ani de la nașterea sângerosului dictator. La mormântul acestuia din Piața Roșie au fost depuse flori, în Moscova a avut loc și un marș în memoria fostului conducător sovietic, iar în Volgograd (fost Stalingrad) a fost develit un bust al lui Stalin









255 vizualizari


