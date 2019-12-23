Imaginea Zilei “I’ll be back”. Cum au marcat rușii trecerea a 140 de ani de la nașterea lui Iosif Stalin

In the Russian commuter town of Balakhna (near Nizhny Novgorod), a banner has been placed on a building with Josef Stalin styled as the "The Terminator". He's wearing sunglasses & there are two messages: “I'll be back” & “75 years since the Great (WW2) Victory (over Germany)." pic.twitter.com/A9wW2zbsnK— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) December 22, 2019
Rușii nostalgici după epoca lui Iosif Stalin au comemorat, sâmbătă, 140 de ani de la nașterea sângerosului dictator. La mormântul acestuia din Piața Roșie au fost depuse flori, în Moscova a avut loc și un marș în memoria fostului conducător sovietic, iar în Volgograd (fost Stalingrad) a fost develit un bust al lui Stalin
Hundreds of people pay tribute to late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin on the 140th anniversary of his birth pic.twitter.com/wtI5X4tSDF— Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2019
This is how Joseph Stalin’s 141st birthday was celebrated on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 2019. pic.twitter.com/XbxqpFiXM3— Praveen Kumar (@ComradePraveenK) December 21, 2019