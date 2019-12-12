FOTO În Regatul Unit, cățeii au fost mobilizați masiv la secțiile de vot / Fotografiile cu patrupezii sunt pe locul doi în trend în Marea Britanie pe Twitter

După trei ani de dezacord pe subiectul Brexit, britanicii au găsit cel puțin un subiect asupra căruia au căzut de acord pentru alegerile legislative mergând la urne acompaniați de cățeii, dar și pisicile și chiar caii lor, informând de acest lucru tot internetul, relatează AFP.

Haștagul, decorat cu un steag britanic și un emoji care reprezintă un cățel, este joi după-amiază este pe locul doi în tendițe britanice pe Twitter, cu zeci de mii de publicări.

While #dogsatpollingstations trends, not a single party acknowledged the rise of dog theft in their manifesto. At least six dogs will be stolen today - probably many more. Please don't leave your dog unattended. #DogsAreFamily #PetTheftReform pic.twitter.com/YSX2eue1i7 — Dr Daniel Allen (@Dr_Dan_1) 12 decembrie 2019

”Uitați politica, iată adevăratul motiv pentru a te conecta pe Twitter azi #DogsAtPollingStations," a scris un alegător într-o postare devenită viral, alături de o fotografie cu golden retriever-ul său.

Adesea în ploaie, câinii britanicilor își așteaptă prietenii lor umani să iasă de la secțiile de votare au adus bucurie pe internet, iar cutuma continuă la mai multe secții de votare.

what am I loving today?



The fact that #dogsatpollingstations has had a festive rebrand. pic.twitter.com/K9VrmPNC3S — gareth lewis (@__GARETHLEWIS) 12 decembrie 2019

Unii au fost îmbrăcați în haine cu tematici de Crăciun sau haine călduroase.

As U.K. voters head to the polls, #dogsatpollingstations trended nationwide.



It's propelled, in part, by many British media firms that are forbidden from reporting details about campaigns while voters are at the polls. It's also just because… well, dogs.https://t.co/Pwgn3azXb9 — NPR (@NPR) 12 decembrie 2019

Step aside #dogsatpollingstations today we want to see #catsatpollingstations! If you’re voting and you spot a cat at your local polling station, share your photos with us. #GeneralElection2019 #catsofbirmingham pic.twitter.com/3PVJziXCuZ — Cats Of Birmingham \uD83D\uDC08\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 (@BirminghamCats) 12 decembrie 2019

Și alte personalități s-au prezentat la vot cu animalele lor, inclusiv primarul Londrei Sadiq Khan, care a venit cu cățelul său Luna, chemând cetățenii la vot. Ed Davey a venit cu porcușorul de Guineea.

DOGS \uD83D\uDC36 DOGS \uD83D\uDC36 DOGS \uD83D\uDC36 A number of pooches have already cast their votes this morning, including @SadiqKhan's Luna #GE2019 #dogsatpollingstations https://t.co/6zUT2UP6Yw pic.twitter.com/xN6dRwBPm3 — Evening Standard (@standardnews) 12 decembrie 2019







#dogsatpollingstations not #catsatpollingstations except this little one who accompanied us and would like to vote for more kibble! pic.twitter.com/l8EqwlxqVA — Charlotte (@cmdhindle) 12 decembrie 2019

#dogsatpollingstations is usually a highlight of working on a picture desk on election day but #reindeeratpollingstations has taken it up a notch. https://t.co/gbvMpn1ExM



\uD83D\uDCF8: @SWNS pic.twitter.com/4C9wHrbvJI — Johnny Goldsmith (@MirrorJohnny) 12 decembrie 2019

La o secție de vot au fost văzuți chiar și doi reni.