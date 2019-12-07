FOTO VIDEO Imnul antiviol al femeilor din Chile a devenit un fenomen feminist la nivel internațional, din cauza culturii de condamnare publică a victimelor agresiunilor

Hilo "Un violador en tu camino", en las diferentes partes del mundo #LasTesis pic.twitter.com/CoQSrGkNFa— Adri (@fixasttyles) November 30, 2019
#UnVioladorEnTuCamino \uD83C\uDFB6 La idea del colectivo feminista chileno #LasTesis fue replicada en la fachada del Museo Reina Sofía de Madrid.— Carmen Boccaccio (@CarmenBoccaccio) November 29, 2019
"Y la culpa no era mía, ni dónde estaba, ni cómo vestía.
El violador eres tú”. \uD83D\uDD25 #ChileDespertó #ChileProtests pic.twitter.com/I8Iif07c6r
As feminists in Paris we are responding to the call made by #LasTesis from Chili to raise our voice against femicides and rape!— dilâra (@DilaraGurcu) November 29, 2019
The guilty one is not me, my clothes or where I was. The rapist is you, the police, the justice system, the state, the society! \uD83D\uDC4A pic.twitter.com/1HROJyGGwm
Intervención de mujeres chilenas en Londres frente a la embajada. #lastesis @asambleachilena pic.twitter.com/32WQOuVIsF— Pavel Rubio H (@PavelRubioH1) November 29, 2019
