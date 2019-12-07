Español
FOTO VIDEO Imnul antiviol al femeilor din Chile a devenit un fenomen feminist la nivel internațional, din cauza culturii de condamnare publică a victimelor agresiunilor

Un cântec de protest al femeilor din Chile despre cum ajung femeile să fie învinovățite pentru că au ajuns în situația de victimă a agresiunilor sexuale a devenit un imn viral pentru feministetele din lume. Melodia ”Un violador en tu camino / Un violator în drumul tău” a fost cântată pentru prima oară la sfârșitul lunii noiembrie în Chile, dar acum este adoptată de feministe din Mexic, Columbia, Franța, Spania și Marea Britanie. Ea este intens distribuită inclusiv pe rețelele de socializare din România.




Videoclipuri cu femei legate la ochi interpretând melodia - și realizând anumite mișcări de dans - au devenit virale pe rețelele de socializare din toată lumea, relatează The Guardian.




Melodia, scrisă de Lastesis, un grup de teatru feminist din Valparaíso, a început se se audă în toată lumea, ajungând chiar și în România, fiind larga distribuită, sub diverse forme, pe Facebook.




”Nu a fost realizat cu intenția de a fi o melodie de protest - femeile de la marșuri au transformat-o în mult mai mult de atât”, a spus Paula Cometa, care a vorbit din partea grupului.




Un violator în drumul tău este bazat pe lucrările Ritei Segato, care spune că violența sexuală este o problemă politică, nu una morală.
















    Dizidenta controlata (Sâmbătă, 7 decembrie 2019, 14:47)

    Vlad-I [utilizator]

    Suspectez ca este vorba de o inginerie sociala, se creaza un fel de revolutie sociala inutila si artificiala , unde tinerii sa-si consume energia luptand orbeste cu un inamic imaginar, si in treacat politicienii obtin un cetatean masculin complexat, afeminat care nu este un pericol pt sistem.
    • +1 (1 vot)    
      Și eu suspectez (Sâmbătă, 7 decembrie 2019, 15:00)

      trotuar [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Vlad-I

      la fel ca tine. Doar că nu e sistemul care dorește asta ci extratereștrii care vor să scape de bărbații super virili și violenți care ar face "cei mai buni" apărători ai planetei în caz de invazie. (sarcasm)

      În viziunea ta dacă nu ai violat o femeie ești "efeminat".


