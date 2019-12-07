FOTO VIDEO Imnul antiviol al femeilor din Chile a devenit un fenomen feminist la nivel internațional, din cauza culturii de condamnare publică a victimelor agresiunilor

Un cântec de protest al femeilor din Chile despre cum ajung femeile să fie învinovățite pentru că au ajuns în situația de victimă a agresiunilor sexuale a devenit un imn viral pentru feministetele din lume. Melodia ”Un violador en tu camino / Un violator în drumul tău” a fost cântată pentru prima oară la sfârșitul lunii noiembrie în Chile, dar acum este adoptată de feministe din Mexic, Columbia, Franța, Spania și Marea Britanie. Ea este intens distribuită inclusiv pe rețelele de socializare din România.

Melodia, scrisă de Lastesis, un grup de teatru feminist din Valparaíso, a început se se audă în toată lumea, ajungând chiar și în România, fiind larga distribuită, sub diverse forme, pe Facebook.

”Nu a fost realizat cu intenția de a fi o melodie de protest - femeile de la marșuri au transformat-o în mult mai mult de atât”, a spus Paula Cometa, care a vorbit din partea grupului.

Un violator în drumul tău este bazat pe lucrările Ritei Segato, care spune că violența sexuală este o problemă politică, nu una morală.

As feminists in Paris we are responding to the call made by #LasTesis from Chili to raise our voice against femicides and rape!



The guilty one is not me, my clothes or where I was. The rapist is you, the police, the justice system, the state, the society! \uD83D\uDC4A pic.twitter.com/1HROJyGGwm