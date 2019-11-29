Español
Un alpinist american celebru a murit în urma unei căzături, în Mexic

de A.Z.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 29 noiembrie 2019, 8:17 Actualitate | Internaţional


The Nose El Captain
The Nose El Captain
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți alpiniști din lume, americanul Brad Gobright, a murit, după ce a căzut de pe stâncile unui munte din Mexic, scrie The Guardian.

Accidentul a avut loc miercuri, pe o porțiune abruptă cunoscută ca Sendero Luminoso, pe vârful El Portrero Chico, în apropierea orașului Monterrey, potrivit autorităților. Gobright a căzut de la aproximativ 300 de metri, au anunțat oficialii.

Publicația Rock and Ice l-a descris pe Gobright, în vârstă de 31 de ani, din Orange County, ca pe "unul dintre cei mai de succes cățărători individuali din lume", faimos pentru recordul său de viteză în parcurgerea traseului Nasul de pe El Capitan, din Yosemite National Park, în 2017.

Rock and Ice a scris că Gobright călătorea împreună cu un alt american, Aidan Jacobson. Aceștia se aflau în coborâre, când accidentul a avut loc, a declarat Jacobson.

Alex Honnold, liderul mondial al alpinismului liber și starul filmului Free Solo, a adus un tribut bărbatului pe Instagram, spunând despre acesta că a fost "o bijuterie de om". "A fost un suflet atât de cald, de blând - unul dintre puținii parteneri cu care îmi plăcea să îmi petrec ziua", a scris Honnold.

Biroul de siguranță civilă a spus despre zona respectivă că este "inaccesibilă".
View this post on Instagram

I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic...) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace...

A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on







524 vizualizari


