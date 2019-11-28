FOTO VIDEO Furtunile de zăpadă au lovit Statele Unite fix înainte de Ziua Recunoștinței: Drumuri blocate și mii de zboruri întârziate

Două furtuni de zăpadă au lovit Statele Unite miercuri, blocând autostrăzile și provocând întârzierea a mii de zboruri în timp ce americanii au rămas prinși în trafic și pe aeroporturi în drumul lor spre familie și prieteni pentru Ziua Recunoștinței, relatează Reuters.

Mii de mașini au rămas blocate pe drumul Interstate 5 după ce un ciclon a provocat o ninsoare puternică și abundentă ce a dus la depunerea rapidă a peste un metru de zăpadă în zonele montane din Nord-Vestul Pacificului.

Stuck in the snow storm since 12:30p in I 5 north CA to OR.. worst #snowstorm I ever experienced #i5north #i5 pic.twitter.com/c90p66Rb5c

Și vestul mijlociu al Statelor Unite a fost lovit puternic de o furtună care a asediat Denverul joi, în timp ce pe aeroporturile din Minneapolis și Chicago au fost sute de întârzieri și anulări de zboruri.

Photos of Denver in Colorado, USA yesterday where flights were delayed and rescheduled due to a winter storm that dropped nearly a foot of #snow in the city.❄️\uD83C\uDF28️ pic.twitter.com/JSqZswHjnT

Furtunile au lovit una dintre cele mai aglomerate zile din an, când aproape 55 de milioane de americani călătoresc aproximativ 80 de kilometri pentru Ziua Recunoștinței sărbătorită în cea de-a patra joi a lunii noiembrie, potrivit Asociației Americane Automobilistice.

După ce în părți din Colorado s-au depus până la 75 de centimetri de zăpadă joi, în Minneapolis era așteptată ca zăpada să se depună până la 30 de centimetri.

La nivel național, peste 4.000 de zboruri au fost întârziate, iar 148 au fost anulate.

Thanksgiving travel troubles in the US as two storms track across the nation, bringing a mix of rain, snow and wind from coast to coast. Parts of Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota have seen large snowfalls that have caused flight cancellations and delays already. ❄️\uD83C\uDF28️ pic.twitter.com/45IWBjdlmO