FOTO VIDEO Furtunile de zăpadă au lovit Statele Unite fix înainte de Ziua Recunoștinței: Drumuri blocate și mii de zboruri întârziate

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 28 noiembrie 2019, 13:52 Actualitate | Internaţional


Aeroportul International Denver
Foto: Captura Twitter
Foto: Captura Twitter
Două furtuni de zăpadă au lovit Statele Unite miercuri, blocând autostrăzile și provocând întârzierea a mii de zboruri în timp ce americanii au rămas prinși în trafic și pe aeroporturi în drumul lor spre familie și prieteni pentru Ziua Recunoștinței, relatează Reuters.




Mii de mașini au rămas blocate pe drumul Interstate 5 după ce un ciclon a provocat o ninsoare puternică și abundentă ce a dus la depunerea rapidă a peste un metru de zăpadă în zonele montane din Nord-Vestul Pacificului.



Și vestul mijlociu al Statelor Unite a fost lovit puternic de o furtună care a asediat Denverul joi, în timp ce pe aeroporturile din Minneapolis și Chicago au fost sute de întârzieri și anulări de zboruri.





Furtunile au lovit una dintre cele mai aglomerate zile din an, când aproape 55 de milioane de americani călătoresc aproximativ 80 de kilometri pentru Ziua Recunoștinței sărbătorită în cea de-a patra joi a lunii noiembrie, potrivit Asociației Americane Automobilistice.

După ce în părți din Colorado s-au depus până la 75 de centimetri de zăpadă joi, în Minneapolis era așteptată ca zăpada să se depună până la 30 de centimetri.

La nivel național, peste 4.000 de zboruri au fost întârziate, iar 148 au fost anulate.











