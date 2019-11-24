FOTO VIDEO Atac cu macete într-un cinematograf din Marea Britanie: Șapte poliţişti răniţi / Cinci adolescenți au fost arestați

Cinci adolescenţi, inclusiv o tânără de 13 ani, au fost arestaţi după ce au rănit şapte poliţişti în timpul unui atac cu macete comis într-un cinematograf din oraşul Birmingham, informează Press Association, potrivit Agerpres.

Poliţiştii au intervenit în cinematograful Star City din Birmingham sâmbătă seară, în urma unor relatări despre prezenţa în incintă a unor tineri înarmaţi cu macete.

Două dintre aceste arme albe au fost confiscate, alături de un cuţit, iar şapte poliţişti au suferit răni faciale, potrivit West Midlands Police.

News Alert: Birmingham , England - A number of police officers have been assaulted after fights broke out at the Star City cinema as they cleared the area after responding to reports of a group with machetes .#Birmingham #Starcity

Video : _rachaelallisonpic.twitter.com/wZVzlyTqrf — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) 23 noiembrie 2019

Autorităţile au emis un ordin de evacuare, pentru a permite eliberarea acelei săli de proiecţii, în care se aflau aproximativ 100 de persoane.

O adolescentă în vârstă de 13 ani, doi tineri de 14 ani - un băiat şi o fată - şi un bărbat de 19 ani au fost arestaţi sub suspiciunea comiterii unor agresiuni fizice asupra forţelor de ordine.

Al cincilea tânăr, un băiat de 14 ani, a fost arestat sub suspiciunea de obstrucţionare a acţiunii poliţiştilor.

#NewsAlert: Multiple Muslim migrants with machetes have entered a cinema in #Birmingham in the #UK has sparked lot of police precence at the site. pic.twitter.com/F7zu0t6thv — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 23 noiembrie 2019

Autorităţile britanice au lansat un apel public prin care au îndemnat persoanele care deţin înregistrări video sau fotografii realizate în timpul atacului să contacteze Poliţia locală.





