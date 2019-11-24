Español
FOTO VIDEO Atac cu macete într-un cinematograf din Marea Britanie: Șapte poliţişti răniţi / Cinci adolescenți au fost arestați

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 14:47 Actualitate | Internaţional


atac cu macete in Birmingham
atac cu macete in Birmingham
Foto: Captura video
Cinci adolescenţi, inclusiv o tânără de 13 ani, au fost arestaţi după ce au rănit şapte poliţişti în timpul unui atac cu macete comis într-un cinematograf din oraşul Birmingham, informează Press Association, potrivit
Agerpres.

Poliţiştii au intervenit în cinematograful Star City din Birmingham sâmbătă seară, în urma unor relatări despre prezenţa în incintă a unor tineri înarmaţi cu macete.




Două dintre aceste arme albe au fost confiscate, alături de un cuţit, iar şapte poliţişti au suferit răni faciale, potrivit West Midlands Police.




Autorităţile au emis un ordin de evacuare, pentru a permite eliberarea acelei săli de proiecţii, în care se aflau aproximativ 100 de persoane.

O adolescentă în vârstă de 13 ani, doi tineri de 14 ani - un băiat şi o fată - şi un bărbat de 19 ani au fost arestaţi sub suspiciunea comiterii unor agresiuni fizice asupra forţelor de ordine.
Al cincilea tânăr, un băiat de 14 ani, a fost arestat sub suspiciunea de obstrucţionare a acţiunii poliţiştilor.




Autorităţile britanice au lansat un apel public prin care au îndemnat persoanele care deţin înregistrări video sau fotografii realizate în timpul atacului să contacteze Poliţia locală.








    Vorbeau engleza cu accent sovietic (Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 14:56)

    un domn [utilizator]

    Nu intamplator RT avea imagini de la fata locului
  • +2 (2 voturi)    
    un pic de cultura musulmana (Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 15:03)

    Itsoc [utilizator]

    sa nu carecumva sa atacati drepturile musulmanilor de exprimare a culturii lor. cultura si dreptul europenilor la o viata linistita si civilizata nu e important. important e sa acceptam cultura berberilor si crescatorilor de oi din desert.
  • +1 (1 vot)    
    "adolescenti" (Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 15:07)

    Razvan_M [utilizator]

    Si citim in articol urmatoarele:

    "#Update: Just in - Reports that at least 50 police officers have been pulled out when a fight between Muslim migrants broke out near the #Starcity cinema complex, and then there entered the building with machetes when police officers have been pulled out by calls. #UK"

    Nu stiam ca traducerea pentru "Muslim migrants with machetes" este "adolescenti". Dar deh, se pare ca ce stiam eu din limba engleza devine invechit.
  • 0 (2 voturi)    
    Lol (Duminică, 24 noiembrie 2019, 15:33)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Copii britanici unul si unul, toti aduc a printul Harry.


