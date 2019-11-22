Español
Conferința despre feminism în care toți vorbitorii sunt bărbați

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 22 noiembrie 2019, 16:50 Actualitate | Internaţional


Pakistan
Pakistan
Foto: World Atlas
Consiliul de artă din Pakistan a anunțat că găzduiește o discuție despre feminism, dar inițial toți vorbitorii din program erau bărbați. Ulterior, din cauza indignării și criticilor de pe rețelele de socializare Consiliul a hotărât să adauge două femei printre speakeri, respectiv o feministă și o jurnalistă, scrie BBC.

În societatea pakistaneză copleșitor de patriarhală, organizatorii au creat o listă de vorbitori doar de sex masculin pentru a discuta despre feminism în cadrul evenimentului ”Feminism; Cealaltă perspectivă”. Singura femeie de pe afiș era moderatoarea evenimentului, Uzma al-Karim, al cărei nume a fost pus la finalul listei.



Ulterior, în lista vorbitorilor au apărut și feminista Mehtab Akbar Rashdi și jurnalista Quatrina Hosain, iar numele evenimentului a fost modificat în ”Înțelegând feminismul”.








