Conferința despre feminism în care toți vorbitorii sunt bărbați

În societatea pakistaneză copleșitor de patriarhală, organizatorii au creat o listă de vorbitori doar de sex masculin pentru a discuta despre feminism în cadrul evenimentului ”Feminism; Cealaltă perspectivă”. Singura femeie de pe afiș era moderatoarea evenimentului, Uzma al-Karim, al cărei nume a fost pus la finalul listei.

These men wanna give the ‘other perspective’ on feminism. Maybe the intention here was to use their privilege for the cause - but this isn’t how allyship works. This is, however, what taking up space looks like.



It is also what men exploiting feminism to build capital looks like pic.twitter.com/lN40rVGfA2