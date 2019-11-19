VIDEO ​Proteste în Iran față de creșterea prețurilor la carburanți: Zeci de morți, incendii și haos

Zeci de persoane au murit, printre care și trei agenți ai forțelor de ordine, în timpul protestelor din Iran iscate după ce Guvernul de la Teheran a anunțat majorarea prețului la carburanți cu cel puțin 50%.

Numărul exact al victimelor după patru zile de violență este foarte greu de evaluat.

În Teheran, sute de polițiști înarmați au fost detașați marți dimineață în mai multe locuri alături tunuri cu apă, potrivit jurnaliștilor AFP.

În estul capitalei, două benzinării au fost incendiate, iar în vestul Teheranului, jurnaliștii AFP au văzut o secție de poliție și un panou publicitar arzând.

În noaptea de luni spre marți, mai multe agenții locale au relatat moartea a trei agenți de poliție care au fost înjunghiați într-o ambuscadă în vestul capitalei.

Una din victime, identificată ca Mortéza Ebrahimi era ofiţer în cadrul Gardienilor Revoluţiei, iar celelalte două - Majid Cheikhi şi Mostafa Rézai - erau membri ai Bassidj, corpul de voluntari islamişti, notează cele două agenţii de presă iraniene, citând un comunicat al unei filiale locale a Gardienilor Revoluţiei, armata de elită a regimului de la Teheran.

Aceste decese aduc numărul morților confirmați oficial la 5 de la începutul protestelor.

În cursul revoltelor, cel puţin alte şase persoane au fost ucise, potrivit informaţiilor difuzate de diferite agenţii de presă iraniene, în general fără sursă sau detalii.

Kermanshah, W #Iran

Protesters in Kermanshah have taken to the streets after several protesters were shot dead by security forces. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/GXZ0JFrRUi — \uD83C\uDD71\uD83C\uDD74\uD83C\uDD77\uD83C\uDD81\uD83C\uDD70\uD83C\uDD73 \uD83C\uDD73\uD83C\uDD70\uD83C\uDD82\uD83C\uDD77\uD83C\uDD83\uD83C\uDD78 ▁▂▃▄▅▆█100% (@BehradDashti) 19 noiembrie 2019

Cu toate acestea, potrivit lui Rupert Colville, purtător de cuvânt al ONU pentru drepturile omului, numărul deceselor se ridică la zeci, scrie Reuters. De asemenea acesta a cerut, la Geneva, autorităților să restabilească serviciile de internat, tăiate sâmbătă, și să respecte dreptul la libertatea de expresie al protestatarilor.

#IranProtests



132 cities uprising for freedom



- Over 200 protesters have been killed

- 3,000 injured

- Internet CUT OFF



International community must break the silence against these crimes.#Iran regime leaders must be tried for crimes against humanity. pic.twitter.com/QMvq4PCsyk — Donya Jam (@FreeeIran) 19 noiembrie 2019

Chiraz, Ispahan, Qazvin, Tabriz, în aproape toate orașele importante din Iran au avut loc ciocniri violente între forțele de ordine și manifestanți. ”E război adevărat... Se trage cu muniție de război. Nu diferă cu nimic de Alep”, spune un martor ocular, potrivit RFI, citând France24.





În mai multe orașe, precum Javanroud, Marivan, sau Kermanshah, martorii afirmă că spitalele sunt supraaglomerate și că foarte mulți răniți nu au mai putut fi salvați.





Două școli teologice au fost incendiate în orașele Kazeroun și Chiraz iar reședința imamului din Sadra a fost și ea atacată și incendiată.

Video from Iran. The cameraman is saying that government forces are shooting directly at the people from above, killing two. The video shows protestors who seem to be attacking a government building.

City: Karaj

Date: Nov 18th, 2019#IranProtests #تظاهرات_سراسری #Iran \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF7 pic.twitter.com/Lq6zIhJ11r — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) 19 noiembrie 2019







Televiziunea de stat a difuzat noi imagini ale protestelor, filmate în Andimeshk, în sud-vestul țării, care arătau un bărbat ce părea să aibă o armă de foc și să trăgând, în timp ce persoane tinere aruncau cu pietre.

O fată a fost filmată arzând Coranul.













זה פעם ראשונה שאני רואה.All those from the Mullah Regime in #Iran are probably shaking in their sandals!



Iranians are not only fed up with the Mullah Regime, but with Islam itself !



A girl burns the Koran and uploads it to the Internet#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/y5kvajs5EW — הפטיש הישראלי (@MosheBenmichae1) 18 noiembrie 2019

