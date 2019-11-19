Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO ​Proteste în Iran față de creșterea prețurilor la carburanți: Zeci de morți, incendii și haos

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 19 noiembrie 2019, 13:18 Actualitate | Internaţional


proteste Iran
proteste Iran
Foto: Captura Twitter
Zeci de persoane au murit, printre care și trei agenți ai forțelor de ordine, în timpul protestelor din Iran iscate după ce Guvernul de la Teheran a anunțat majorarea prețului la carburanți cu cel puțin 50%.

Numărul exact al victimelor după patru zile de violență este foarte greu de evaluat.

În Teheran, sute de polițiști înarmați au fost detașați marți dimineață în mai multe locuri alături tunuri cu apă, potrivit jurnaliștilor AFP.

În estul capitalei, două benzinării au fost incendiate, iar în vestul Teheranului, jurnaliștii AFP au văzut o secție de poliție și un panou publicitar arzând.

În noaptea de luni spre marți, mai multe agenții locale au relatat moartea a trei agenți de poliție care au fost înjunghiați într-o ambuscadă în vestul capitalei.

Una din victime, identificată ca Mortéza Ebrahimi era ofiţer în cadrul Gardienilor Revoluţiei, iar celelalte două - Majid Cheikhi şi Mostafa Rézai - erau membri ai Bassidj, corpul de voluntari islamişti, notează cele două agenţii de presă iraniene, citând un comunicat al unei filiale locale a Gardienilor Revoluţiei, armata de elită a regimului de la Teheran.

Aceste decese aduc numărul morților confirmați oficial la 5 de la începutul protestelor.

În cursul revoltelor, cel puţin alte şase persoane au fost ucise, potrivit informaţiilor difuzate de diferite agenţii de presă iraniene, în general fără sursă sau detalii.




Cu toate acestea, potrivit lui Rupert Colville, purtător de cuvânt al ONU pentru drepturile omului, numărul deceselor se ridică la zeci, scrie Reuters. De asemenea acesta a cerut, la Geneva, autorităților să restabilească serviciile de internat, tăiate sâmbătă, și să respecte dreptul la libertatea de expresie al protestatarilor.




Chiraz, Ispahan, Qazvin, Tabriz, în aproape toate orașele importante din Iran au avut loc ciocniri violente între forțele de ordine și manifestanți. ”E război adevărat... Se trage cu muniție de război. Nu diferă cu nimic de Alep”, spune un martor ocular, potrivit RFI, citând France24.

În mai multe orașe, precum Javanroud, Marivan, sau Kermanshah, martorii afirmă că spitalele sunt supraaglomerate și că foarte mulți răniți nu au mai putut fi salvați.

Două școli teologice au fost incendiate în orașele Kazeroun și Chiraz iar reședința imamului din Sadra a fost și ea atacată și incendiată.





Televiziunea de stat a difuzat noi imagini ale protestelor, filmate în Andimeshk, în sud-vestul țării, care arătau un bărbat ce părea să aibă o armă de foc și să trăgând, în timp ce persoane tinere aruncau cu pietre.


O fată a fost filmată arzând Coranul.







Citește și:









Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















605 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
13:59 Black Friday 2019: Ce au cumpărat românii și câți bani au cheltuit
13:47 Premierul Poloniei: Reformele în Justiție vor continua / Punerea la îndoială a capacității NATO, o amenințare la adresa viitorului UE
13:46 ​CEDO consacră dreptul de a organiza flashmob-uri fără declarare prealabilă, într-un dosar în care a condamnat Rusia
13:39 Luis Enrique va fi selecționerul Spaniei la Euro 2020
13:29 Salariul minim 2020: Guvernul anunță că ar putea crește cu aproape 150 lei, la 2.230 lei brut
13:29 OFICIAL: Trei jucătoare de la Corona Brașov au primit notificare de la Agenția Națională Anti-Doping
13:18 VIDEO ​Proteste în Iran față de creșterea prețurilor la carburanți: Zeci de morți, incendii și haos
13:15 Demisie importantă de la vârful Uber
13:11 Grupul Humanitas la Gaudeamus- 20-24 noiembrie - Peste 1100 de titluri, peste 80 de cărți-eveniment, 31 de lansări, sesiuni de autografe, întâlniri cu scriitori, istorici, editori, traducători, critici literari și jurnaliști celebri
13:06 Un american și un australian au fost eliberați de talibani, după trei ani de la răpire, în schimbul unor lideri militari
13:05 ​NBA: Victorii pentru Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks și Houston Rockets - Rezultatele zilei
13:02 Bugatti ar putea lansa prima sa mașină electrică, model care va fi cel mai...accesibil al mărcii, fiindcă ar putea să coste sub un milion de euro
13:02 Studiu: Aproximativ 22,3% dintre universitățile de stat nu au adoptat statutul studentului, la mai bine de 7 ani de la termenul limită
13:02 Roger Federer, întrebat prima dată despre retragere în 2009: "În acest moment, nu văd niciun motiv să mă opresc"
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO UPDATE Alertă în Timișoara: Bloc cu 200 de apartamente, evacuat după ce doi copii și mama unuia dintre ei au murit / ISU: Substanță neurotoxică detectată la ultimele două etaje ale blocului, în urma unei dezinsecții/ 12 copii și 8 adulți sunt internați / Un alt bloc a fost evacuat luni seară
Viorica Dăncilă: Am ceasuri pe care și le poate permite orice om modest din România / Am dat meditații la matematică
Spania vs România 5-0 / Adevărata diferență / Cosmin Contra a anunțat că nu va mai fi selecționerul României
UPDATE Ce substanță i-ar fi ucis pe cei 3 oameni din blocul din Timișoara în care s-a făcut deratizare / Anunțul parchetului / Cine este firma care a făcut dezinsecția în imobil
Dezbaterea lui Iohannis, înaintea turului II. Lista jurnaliștilor care vor participa și îi vor pune întrebări președintelui / Dăncilă nu exclude să meargă, Iohannis spune că nu o primește
CTP a explicat de ce Digi24 nu se află pe lista participanților la dezbaterea organizată de Klaus Iohannis
Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care prevede reducerea numărului de ore la școală și combaterea bullying-ului
Paznicul unui monument din Iași, amendat de un polițist local pentru că a tulburat liniștea publică strigând după ajutor din cauza hoților de fier vechi
Un ciclon imens se îndreaptă spre vestul Europei, după ce Italia, Franța și Austria au fost paralizate de zăpadă și ploi abundente
UPDATE Patronul firmei care a făcut dezinsecția într-un bloc din Timișoara unde au murit doi copii și mama unuia dintre ei a fost reținut / 28 de persoane sunt spitalizate


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne