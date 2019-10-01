Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​​VIDEO Un șoarece a căzut din tavan în sala de presă de la Casa Albă, punând reporterii pe fugă

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 21:21 Actualitate | Internaţional


Reporterii de la Casa Alba cautand sorecele
Reporterii de la Casa Alba cautand sorecele
Foto: Captura video Twitter
Panică printre reporterii acreditați la Casa Albă, care s-au trezit marți dimineață cu un șoarece în sala de presă, rozătoarea aterizând în cameră prin plafon, relatează The Hill.

Corespondentul NBC News la Casa Albă, Peter Alexander, a scris marți într-un mesaj pe Twitter că un șoarece „a căzut pur și simplu din tavan”, direct în poala sa.



Alți ziariști, între care corespondentul agenției Reuters, Steve Holland, a postat pe Twitter fotografii cu reporterii de la Casa Albă agitându-se prin sala de presă, în timp ce încercau să găsească șoarecele care fugea prin cameră.



Un video postat de o producătoare îl suprinde pe șoricel fugind pe după mese și echipamente, acesta scăpând în final neprins.



„Vânătoarea e în desfășurare”, a scris pe Twitter și corespondentul CNBC Eamon Javers.

Nu se știe dacă rozătoarea a fost între timp prinsă. Casa Albă nu a răspuns încă la solicitarea The Hill de a comenta incidentul, precizează publicația.







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.







Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Nasterea Prematura












1370 vizualizari

  • -1 (1 vot)    
    cam nervosi bajetii (Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 21:34)

    Razvan_M [utilizator]

    Se stiu cu musca pe caciula si fug ca sobolanii la cel mai mic eveniment neprevazut.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    e clar (Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 21:38)

    srpc [utilizator]

    era un soarece nord-coreean, iranian sau rusesc ;)
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      ba nu, e alb (Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 22:03)

      alex562 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui srpc

      ... si si-ar dori sa fie oval


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
22:32 Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established
22:30 Who is Dan Nica, picked as Romania's new nominee for European Commission
22:23 ​Ungaria a sesizat Consiliul Europei în cazul cimitirului din Valea Uzului
22:02 Liviu Dragnea a formulat apel la decizia magistraților de confirmare a conducerii PSD​
21:50 ​Prima măsură pe care PNL o va lua dacă ajunge la guvernare după moțiune. Orban: Au ajuns în capul trebii oameni care nu au nicio competență. E nevoie de restrângerea administrației
21:49 ​VIDEO Real Madrid, remiză pe teren propriu cu Club Brugge / Belgienii au condus cu 2-0 la pauză: Șahtior, victorie în minutul 90+5
21:41 Seara în care Trump l-a sunat în zadar la telefon pe Rohani (susă diplomatică)
21:39 Poliția Ilfov caută o fetiță de 10 ani care a plecat de acasă și nu s-a mai întors
21:34 Știrile ProTV: Concurență acerbă la Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie. Studenții sunt atrași de salarii
21:21 ​​VIDEO Un șoarece a căzut din tavan în sala de presă de la Casa Albă, punând reporterii pe fugă
21:04 ​VIDEO Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) a promis că se tatuează dacă marchează pe Santiago Bernabeu - A înscris de două ori până la pauză
21:02 Irak: Doi morți și 200 de răniți după dispersarea în forță a unor manifestații
20:50 De ce nu au patronii angajați suficienți în România? Dragoș Anastasiu: Antreprenorii s-au purtat după principiul „e banii mei, e plin la ușă de oameni care vin”
20:44 Eurodeputatul Bellamy (PPE) amenință cu blocarea candidaților la Comisia Europeană care sunt anchetați de justiție, după respingerea comisarului ungar
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Ambasada SUA: Înscrierile pentru Loteria Vizelor încep miercuri / Noile cerințe pentru înregistrarea în program
Dan Nica propus de Dăncilă și acceptat de PSD pentru propunerea de comisar european în ședința CEX
Premieră în piața serviciilor poștale: Poșta Română a pierdut poziția de lider în fața unui operator privat
Înregistrarea discuțiilor asasinilor lui Khashoggi: Un animal destinat sacrificiului / Ascult adeseori muzică atunci când tranșez cadavre
Klaus Iohannis, favorit la casele de pariuri la prezidențialele din noiembrie. Ce cote au ceilalți candidați
​Corporate Report: În Germania începe primul proces colectiv – 45.000 contra Volkswagen; Visa îi dă o replică lui Mastercard prin înțelegerea cu Revolut; Toyota și Hyundai promovează panourile solare pe mașini, în ciuda părerilor lui Elon Musk
Primarul din Ploiești, către studenți, în prezența premierului Dăncilă: ”Sunt foarte sigur că nu veți avea probleme cu gramatica și cu topica limbii române”
Ce NU a învățat președintele chinez Xi de la împărații din trecut
Bănilă, după ce Iohannis i-a cerut să plece de la conducerea DIICOT: ”Demisia ar putea reprezenta expresia unui om laș. Vă asigur că în cazul meu nu se va întâmpla așa”
”Transfer” de marcă pentru Ponta: Lăpușan, lider al consilierilor PSD din Cluj și președinte de CA la Transgaz trece la Pro România / Reacția filialei PSD: Un ratat politic, și-a depășit de mult condiția de țăran


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne