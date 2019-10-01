​​VIDEO Un șoarece a căzut din tavan în sala de presă de la Casa Albă, punând reporterii pe fugă

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap.— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019
Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019
„Vânătoarea e în desfășurare”, a scris pe Twitter și corespondentul CNBC Eamon Javers.
The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on @PeterAlexander lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019