Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​​VIDEO Un șoarece a căzut din tavan în sala de presă de la Casa Albă, punând reporterii pe fugă

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 1 octombrie 2019, 21:21 Actualitate | Internaţional


Reporterii de la Casa Alba cautand sorecele
Reporterii de la Casa Alba cautand sorecele
Foto: Captura video Twitter
Panică printre reporterii acreditați la Casa Albă, care s-au trezit marți dimineață cu un șoarece în sala de presă, rozătoarea aterizând în cameră prin plafon, relatează The Hill.

Corespondentul NBC News la Casa Albă, Peter Alexander, a scris marți într-un mesaj pe Twitter că un șoarece „a căzut pur și simplu din tavan”, direct în poala sa.



Alți ziariști, între care corespondentul agenției Reuters, Steve Holland, a postat pe Twitter fotografii cu reporterii de la Casa Albă agitându-se prin sala de presă, în timp ce încercau să găsească șoarecele care fugea prin cameră.



Un video postat de o producătoare îl suprinde pe șoricel fugind pe după mese și echipamente, acesta scăpând în final neprins.



„Vânătoarea e în desfășurare”, a scris pe Twitter și corespondentul CNBC Eamon Javers.

Nu se știe dacă rozătoarea a fost între timp prinsă. Casa Albă nu a răspuns încă la solicitarea The Hill de a comenta incidentul, precizează publicația.







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.







Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Nasterea Prematura












270 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
21:41 Seara în care Trump l-a sunat în zadar la telefon pe Rohani (susă diplomatică)
21:34 Știrile ProTV: Concurență acerbă la Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie. Studenții sunt atrași de salarii
21:21 ​​VIDEO Un șoarece a căzut din tavan în sala de presă de la Casa Albă, punând reporterii pe fugă
21:04 ​VIDEO Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) a promis că se tatuează dacă marchează pe Santiago Bernabeu - A înscris de două ori până la pauză
21:02 Irak: Doi morți și 200 de răniți după dispersarea în forță a unor manifestații
20:50 De ce nu au patronii angajați suficienți în România? Dragoș Anastasiu: Antreprenorii s-au purtat după principiul „e banii mei, e plin la ușă de oameni care vin”
20:44 Eurodeputatul Bellamy (PPE) amenință cu blocarea candidaților la Comisia Europeană care sunt anchetați de justiție, după respingerea comisarului ungar
20:39 ​Liga Campionilor Asiei: Al Hilal, echipa antrenată de Răzvan Lucescu, aproape de finală (4-1 vs Al Sadd în tur)
20:30 Antoine Griezmann: "Este dificil să stabilesc o conexiune cu Lionel Messi"
20:26 Furtună în lumea științifică: Un studiu afirmă că nu se poate stabili o corelație între cancer și consumul de carne roșie sau procesată
20:15 Deputatul Cosette Chichirău își anunță candidatura în competiția internă a USR pentru Primăria Iași
20:01 Londra pregătește un nou sistem de imigrație post-Brexit, bazat pe puncte. Ministru: Îi vom primi pe cei mai buni
19:37 eMAG va organiza Black Friday pe 15 noiembrie
19:36 Dan Nica spune că nu are nicio problemă penală
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Ambasada SUA: Înscrierile pentru Loteria Vizelor încep miercuri / Noile cerințe pentru înregistrarea în program
Dan Nica propus de Dăncilă și acceptat de PSD pentru propunerea de comisar european în ședința CEX
Premieră în piața serviciilor poștale: Poșta Română a pierdut poziția de lider în fața unui operator privat
Înregistrarea discuțiilor asasinilor lui Khashoggi: Un animal destinat sacrificiului / Ascult adeseori muzică atunci când tranșez cadavre
Klaus Iohannis, favorit la casele de pariuri la prezidențialele din noiembrie. Ce cote au ceilalți candidați
​Corporate Report: În Germania începe primul proces colectiv – 45.000 contra Volkswagen; Visa îi dă o replică lui Mastercard prin înțelegerea cu Revolut; Toyota și Hyundai promovează panourile solare pe mașini, în ciuda părerilor lui Elon Musk
Primarul din Ploiești, către studenți, în prezența premierului Dăncilă: ”Sunt foarte sigur că nu veți avea probleme cu gramatica și cu topica limbii române”
Ce NU a învățat președintele chinez Xi de la împărații din trecut
Bănilă, după ce Iohannis i-a cerut să plece de la conducerea DIICOT: ”Demisia ar putea reprezenta expresia unui om laș. Vă asigur că în cazul meu nu se va întâmpla așa”
”Transfer” de marcă pentru Ponta: Lăpușan, lider al consilierilor PSD din Cluj și președinte de CA la Transgaz trece la Pro România / Reacția filialei PSD: Un ratat politic, și-a depășit de mult condiția de țăran


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne