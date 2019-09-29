VIDEO Noi confruntări între protestatari și poliție la Hong Kong: Cocktailuri Molotov versus gaze lacrimogene, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă

A water cannon truck douses a fire lit by protesters as they flee eastwards. Meanwhile, riot police break through more makeshift barricades.— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) September 29, 2019
In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFTZhx. #hongkong #hongkongprotests #antiELABhk pic.twitter.com/Q70auwisKw
Dozens were arrested outside Pacific Place at 5:30pm after another sudden police charge.— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) September 29, 2019
In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX. Photo: HKFP. #hongkong #hongkongprotests #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/T7GWtZwXvk
"Look at these scenes of petrol bombs, stones being thrown and sidewalks being ripped up" - tensions are rising in #HongKong between police and protesters.— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 29, 2019
On 1 October the People's Republic of China will celebrate its 70th anniversary: https://t.co/luo9fyGG9P pic.twitter.com/33mHIraRNX