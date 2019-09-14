Español
FOTO VIDEO Grupurile rivale de protestatari s-au ciocnit sâmbătă, în cel de-al 15-lea weekend de manifestații la Hong Kong / Poliția a intervenit și a arestat mai mulți protestatari

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 septembrie 2019, 14:28 Actualitate | Internaţional


politisti Hong Kong
politisti Hong Kong
Foto: Captura Twitter
Polițiști mânuind bastoane au intervenit sâmbătă, la Hong Kong, pentru a opri încăierarea dintre protestatarii pro-China și cei pro-democrație, într-un nou episod de manifestații, relatează Reuters.

Manifestanții pro-China au scandat ”sprijiniți poliția” la un mall din orașul Kowloon Bay.



”Hong Kong este China”, a strigat o femeie către trecători care scandau obscenități în schimb.

Poliția a reținut mai multe persoane.



Cu toate acestea, agitația a fost minoră în comparație cu ce s-a întâmplat săptămânile trecute, când protestatari antiguvernamentali au atacat Biroul de legătură al Guvernului Poporului Central din Regiunea Administrativă Specială din Hong Kong, simbolul conducerii Chinei, au dat foc la lucruri pe străzi, când poliția a intervenit cu gaz lacrimogen, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă.









