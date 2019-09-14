FOTO VIDEO Grupurile rivale de protestatari s-au ciocnit sâmbătă, în cel de-al 15-lea weekend de manifestații la Hong Kong / Poliția a intervenit și a arestat mai mulți protestatari

Polițiști mânuind bastoane au intervenit sâmbătă, la Hong Kong, pentru a opri încăierarea dintre protestatarii pro-China și cei pro-democrație, într-un nou episod de manifestații, relatează Reuters.

Manifestanții pro-China au scandat ”sprijiniți poliția” la un mall din orașul Kowloon Bay.

Scenes from earlier this arvo in Amoy plaza, Kowloon Bay, #HongKong. Arguments, fisticuffs as a pro-China, pro-Police group were met by anti-gov protestors. The weird thing was - I only saw police arrest black-shirt types, even though it seemed like a fairly even back and forth pic.twitter.com/6U16CEDub9 — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) September 14, 2019

”Hong Kong este China”, a strigat o femeie către trecători care scandau obscenități în schimb.

Poliția a reținut mai multe persoane.

Two middle-aged men assaulting a young person near Amoy Plaza, Kowloon Bay on Saturday afternoon.



In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX. Photo: Apple Daily. #hongkong #hongkongprotests #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/AwmJuYINTc — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) September 14, 2019

Cu toate acestea, agitația a fost minoră în comparație cu ce s-a întâmplat săptămânile trecute, când protestatari antiguvernamentali au atacat Biroul de legătură al Guvernului Poporului Central din Regiunea Administrativă Specială din Hong Kong, simbolul conducerii Chinei, au dat foc la lucruri pe străzi, când poliția a intervenit cu gaz lacrimogen, gloanțe de cauciuc și tunuri cu apă.



