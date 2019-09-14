FOTO VIDEO Grupurile rivale de protestatari s-au ciocnit sâmbătă, în cel de-al 15-lea weekend de manifestații la Hong Kong / Poliția a intervenit și a arestat mai mulți protestatari

Scenes from earlier this arvo in Amoy plaza, Kowloon Bay, #HongKong. Arguments, fisticuffs as a pro-China, pro-Police group were met by anti-gov protestors. The weird thing was - I only saw police arrest black-shirt types, even though it seemed like a fairly even back and forth pic.twitter.com/6U16CEDub9— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) September 14, 2019
Two middle-aged men assaulting a young person near Amoy Plaza, Kowloon Bay on Saturday afternoon.— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) September 14, 2019
In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX. Photo: Apple Daily. #hongkong #hongkongprotests #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/AwmJuYINTc
According to USP, a woman says her 11 year-old son was arrested at Amoy Plaza.— #AntiELAB Fight for Hong Kong (@Fight4HongKong) September 14, 2019
ELEVEN YEARS OLD.
When the woman asked which police station her arrested son will be brought to, police says they don’t know where arrestees will be sent to.#HongKong #PoliceState #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/g3gVi0SeZa