VIDEO Imagini de groază în Spania, din cauza ploilor torențiale: Trei persoane au murit / Două aeroporturi au fost închise, în timp ce străzile au fost transformate în râuri

Poliția din Almeria a spus că un bărbat de vârstă mijlocie a murit vineri după ce mașina sa a fost blocată într-un tunel care s-a inundat în câteva minute.

Moartea bărbatului vine la câteva ore după ce o femeie de 51 de ani și fratele său de 61 de ani au fost găsiți morți într-o mașină răsturnată de ape.

Ploile torențiale au măturat la propriu mașini și gunoaie în Valencia și Murcia, forțând evacuarea a sute de oameni.

WOW.... Torrential rainfall lead to scenes like this in Vega Baja del Segura, #Spain this morning 12th September! Report @MeteOrihuela #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #Flood pic.twitter.com/O3BYVBA4cy

Torrential rain in #Spain. In the last few hours rainfall has been very intense in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, where some locations have exceeded 300 mm ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/f9PLatunrf