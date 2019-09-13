Español
VIDEO Imagini de groază în Spania, din cauza ploilor torențiale: Trei persoane au murit / Două aeroporturi au fost închise, în timp ce străzile au fost transformate în râuri

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 13 septembrie 2019, 12:53 Actualitate | Internaţional


inundatii Spania
inundatii Spania
Foto: Captura video
Trei persoane au murit în sudul Spaniei din cauza ploilor torențiale, care au umflat râurile și au produs inundații, transformând drumurile în râuri forțând închiderea a două aeroporturi internaționale, relatează Reuters și Guardian.

Poliția din Almeria a spus că un bărbat de vârstă mijlocie a murit vineri după ce mașina sa a fost blocată într-un tunel care s-a inundat în câteva minute.



Moartea bărbatului vine la câteva ore după ce o femeie de 51 de ani și fratele său de 61 de ani au fost găsiți morți într-o mașină răsturnată de ape.

Ploile torențiale au măturat la propriu mașini și gunoaie în Valencia și Murcia, forțând evacuarea a sute de oameni.












