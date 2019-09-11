Malta a permis debarcarea ultimilor imigranți aflați la bordul navei Alan Kurdi

A few minutes ago, the disembarkation to Malta finished.— sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) September 10, 2019
We are incredibly relieved to see the remaining five guests finally arrive in a safe port.
We wish you all the best in the world.
You deserve it.#AlanKurdi
Picture: @NickJaussi pic.twitter.com/wvIdGKnTG1
The remaining five guests finally left the #AlanKurdi off to Malta.— sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) September 10, 2019
We will never get tired of repeating:
The bargaining with human lives has to end.
It is not our job to conduct rescue at sea, but it is the EU’s responsibility.
\uD83D\uDCF8: @NickJaussi pic.twitter.com/d5VmRH2x4I