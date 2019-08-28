Español
Australia: Cetățenii din statul Victoria nu vor mai fi nevoiți să treacă printr-o operație de schimbare de gen pentru a-și modifica genul din certificatul de naștere

de A.Z.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 28 august 2019, 8:07 Actualitate | Internaţional


Australia
Australia
Foto: Pixabay
Persoanele transgender din statul australian Victoria vor putea să își modifice genul din certificatul de naștere fără să fie nevoie să treacă printr-o operație de schimbare de gen, datorită unor reforme votate marți noapte, scrie The Age.

Proiectul de modificare a legii certificatele de naștere, deces și căsătorie, introdus de guvern, a trecut în Camera Superioară marți seară, urmând acum să ajungă la guvernator. Noua lege va anula necesitatea ca un individ să treacă printr-o intervenție chirurgicală înainte de a-și modifica certificalul de naștere.

De asemenea, cetățenii vor fi liberi să își aleagă singuri genul, ei având posibilitatea de a alege genul masculin, feminin sau un alt gen non-binar.

Copiii vor putea și ei să își modifice genul stabilit la naștere, dacă au susținerea părinților și o evaluare a unui doctor sau a unui psiholog în urma căreia acesta a stabilit că modificarea documentului este în interesul lor.

Victoria este cel de-al 5-lea stat din Australia care adoptă această reformă, alăturându-se Tasmaniei, Teritoriului de Nord, Australiei de Sud și Teritoriului Capitalei Australiene.






