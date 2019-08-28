Australia: Cetățenii din statul Victoria nu vor mai fi nevoiți să treacă printr-o operație de schimbare de gen pentru a-și modifica genul din certificatul de naștere

Proiectul de modificare a legii certificatele de naștere, deces și căsătorie, introdus de guvern, a trecut în Camera Superioară marți seară, urmând acum să ajungă la guvernator. Noua lege va anula necesitatea ca un individ să treacă printr-o intervenție chirurgicală înainte de a-și modifica certificalul de naștere.



De asemenea, cetățenii vor fi liberi să își aleagă singuri genul, ei având posibilitatea de a alege genul masculin, feminin sau un alt gen non-binar.



Copiii vor putea și ei să își modifice genul stabilit la naștere, dacă au susținerea părinților și o evaluare a unui doctor sau a unui psiholog în urma căreia acesta a stabilit că modificarea documentului este în interesul lor.



Victoria este cel de-al 5-lea stat din Australia care adoptă această reformă, alăturându-se Tasmaniei, Teritoriului de Nord, Australiei de Sud și Teritoriului Capitalei Australiene.

Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Amendment Bill 2019 passed Parliament and will now go to the Governor for royal assent https://t.co/3vY5JX6o2o #springst

⁣We did it! Birth certificate reform has passed in Victoria. ⠀

Victoria joins Tas, NT, SA and the ACT in passing laws that make it easier for people to update their birth certificates without facing unnecessary and invasive medical interventions.

