Australia: Cetățenii din statul Victoria nu vor mai fi nevoiți să treacă printr-o operație de schimbare de gen pentru a-și modifica genul din certificatul de naștere

Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Amendment Bill 2019 passed Parliament and will now go to the Governor for royal assent https://t.co/3vY5JX6o2o #springst— Victorian Parliament (@VicParliament) August 27, 2019
We did it! Birth certificate reform has passed in Victoria. ⠀— EqualityAustralia \uD83C\uDF08 (@EqualityAu) August 27, 2019
Victoria joins Tas, NT, SA and the ACT in passing laws that make it easier for people to update their birth certificates without facing unnecessary and invasive medical interventions.
