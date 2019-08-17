FOTO VIDEO Zeci de mii de profesori protestează la începutul demonstrațiilor din acest weekend de la Hong Kong

Mai mute mii de profesori au ieșit sâmbătă în stradă la Hong Kong, înfruntând ploaia, pentru a începe un nou weekend de proteste antiguvernamentale, în ciuda fricii că poliția ar putea dopta tactici mai agresive pentru a îndepărta activiștii de pe străzi, relatează Reuters.

Many protesters are shouting “8.18, see you in Victoria Park”. The Civil Human Rights Front’s proposed march on Sunday was banned by police, who only allowed a rally there.



Photo: HKFP. #hongkong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/qWDdcyQ9bg — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 17, 2019

Demonstranții spun că luptă împotriva eroziunii aranjamentului ”o țară, două sisteme” care oferă o autonomie pentru Hong Kong de la trasferul său de la Regatul Unit în 1997.

În timpul ultimelor săptămâni, protestatarii și-au canalizat frustrările spre polițiști, care au răspuns cu o determinare din ce în ce mai feroce pentru a-i înlătura de pe străzi.

Yu, în vârstă de 40 de ani și profesoară de muzică, a spus că este determinată să rpijine stundeții care protestează, chiar dacă nu este de acord cu toate acțiunile lor.

”Apreciez curajul lor și că țin la Hong Kong... cu siguranță sunt mult mai curajoși decât guvernul nostru”, a spus ea.

1.16pm: Teachers calling out for an end to the violence, chanting "Don't shoot our children." They were also heard chanting “Safeguard our children, Stick to our conscience”. #Hongkongprotests #hongkong pic.twitter.com/is34XZzVKU — SCMP Young Post (@youngposthk) August 17, 2019

Protestul profesorilor - care, potrivit organizatorilor, adună 22.000 de oameni - a fost aprobat de poliție.

După ce s-au adunat districtul central pentru afaceri, aceștia au mărșăluit spre clădirea Guvernului, scandând ”Poliția din Hong Kong cunoaște legea, aceștia o încalcă”.

”Dacă lui Carrie i-ar fi păsat de cererile noastre de la început, nimeni nu ar fi fost rănit”, a spus Lee, un profesor care s-a pensionat.



