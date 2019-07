O lucrare găsită într-un magazin de vechituri se dovedește a fi o schiță originală Egon Schiele, în valoare de sute de mii de dolari

View this post on Instagram

ICYMI: This drawing by #EgonSchiele was discovered in a Habitat for Humanity thrift store in Queens, NY! . Valued at $100,000-200,000, the previously-unknown study of one of Schiele’s frequent models is on view in our current exhibition, “The Art Dealer as Scholar.” . If and when the drawing is sold, the owner (who wishes to remain anonymous) plans to donate a portion of the proceeds back to Habitat for Humanity. . *Read the full story in The Art Newspaper at the link in our bio*