Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii
UPDATE

VIDEO Confruntări violente la Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în manifestanți

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 21 iulie 2019, 17:54 Actualitate | Internaţional


proteste Hong Kong
proteste Hong Kong
Foto: Captura Twitter
Sute de mii de protestatari au ieșit iar duminică în stradă la Hong Kong, unde unii dintre manifestați au aruncat cu ouă și au desenat graffiti-uri pe clădirea biroului de legătură al Chinei din acest stat semiautonom, în contextul în care furia care a pornit ca o nemulțimire față proiectul de lege ce a fost deja suspendat şi care viza autorizarea extrădărilor spre China s-a extins. Poliția din Hong Kong a folosit din nou gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii, într-un ultim val de violențe.

UPDATE 18.34: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în protestatarii antiguvernamentali (AFP)



UPDATE 18.20: Un grup de bărbați mascați și îmbrăcați în alb au atacat mai mulți manifestanți antiguvernamentali în districtul Yuen Long, aproape de granița cu China. (AFP)

În același timp polițiștii folosesc gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii adunați pe străzi.






Organizatorii au estimat că aproximativ 430.000 de oameni participă la protestul de duminică din Hong Kong, care din 9 iunie este scena unor demonstrații uriașe împotriva guvernului local pro-Beijing. Sporadic, protestele sunt marcate de confruntări violente între manifestanți și poliție, potrivit AFP.

Mișcarea a început ca reacție la un proiect de lege, acum suspendat, care viza extrădarea în China.

Cerințele s-au multiplicat, iar protestatarii cer printre altele păstrarea libertăților câștigate - în special cea de expresie și independența justiției.



Sute de manifestanți mascați, unii având în mâini semne de circulație sau bucăți de schele, au intrat pe 1 iulie în Consiliul Legislativ, după ce au încercat să intre cu forța timp de mai multe ore, chiar în ziua celei de-a 22-a aniversări de la trecerea de sub ocupație britanică la sfera de influență chineză.

Aceștia au umplut cu graffiti pereții camerei Consiliului Legislativ și au acoperit emblema regiunii autonome cu steagul colonial britanic.























446 vizualizari

  • +3 (3 voturi)    
    Unde au fost acești protestatari în 1996-1997? (Duminică, 21 iulie 2019, 18:00)

    Nyk1 [utilizator]

    Încă de pe atunci era clar că Hong Kong-ul, după revenirea la patria-mumă, va fi transformat pas cu pas într-un oraș socialist ca oricare altul din Republica Populară Chineză.
  • 0 (2 voturi)    
    Wow! (Duminică, 21 iulie 2019, 18:10)

    lider [utilizator]

    Politia & $rezist
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Alți bat câmpii (Duminică, 21 iulie 2019, 18:26)

    Observatory [utilizator]

    cu socialismul și mântuirea lui pentru prostime !
    Unde este acel Socialism excepțional ?
    In Iad ?
    Nu exista țara socialista unde poporul este fericit !
    Subiectul este cal de bătaie de la Tov . Lenin și pana la Sen. Sanders.....
    Mizerie politica , umflata cu minciuni și proiecte măsluite, lipstite de adevăr .


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
18:56 Victoria în alegerile pentru Camera superioară a parlamentului arată sprijinul pentru dezbaterea privind Constituția (Abe)
18:51 Patricia Țig, discurs în lacrimi după ce a pierdut finala BRD Bucharest Open
18:22 BRD Bucharest Open: Elena Rybakina a câștigat primul titlu WTA din carieră - Victorie categorică în fața Patriciei Țig
18:20 Incendii de vegetație de amploare în centrul Portugaliei: Opt pompieri și 12 civili au fost răniți
17:56 ​Natație - CM 2019: Britanicul Adam Peaty a stabilit un nou record mondial la 100 m bras
17:54 VIDEO Confruntări violente la Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în manifestanți
17:05 Orban o acuză pe Dăncilă că vrea să dea un ”tun” pentru finanțarea campaniei prezindențiale, după ce aceasta a spus că vrea să renunțe la autostrada Comarnic-Brașov prin PPP
16:41 România, lovită luni de un val de caniculă. Marți, temperaturile scad
16:35 WTA Lausanne: Fiona Ferro a câștigat primul titlu din carieră / Victorie în fața lui Alize Cornet
16:30 Știrile ProTV Un șofer a prezentat permisul din Republica Socialistă România. Ce a pățit
16:18 ​BRD Bucharest Open: Viktoria Kuzmova și Kristyna Pliskova, campioane în proba de dublu, după ce le-au învins pe Jaqueline Cristian și Gabriela Ruse
16:13 Purtătorul de cuvânt al CNAS și-a dat demisia, după gafa cu "oamenii mor oricum. Și cu, și fără sistem"
15:50 UPDATE Circulație îngreunată pe A2, pe sensul spre Capitală. Pe A1, traficul este restricționat. Coloană de mașini la intrarea în București
15:39 Posibile adversare pentru FCSB, FC Viitorul și CSU Craiova, dacă se califică în turul trei preliminar al Europa League
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Manele, manele, frumoasele mele manele. Și cazul trist al cenzurii de la Electric Castle
Loredana la Electric Castle 2019: Cea mai mare artistă pop din România m-a făcut să uit de scandalul cu Tommy Cash
VIDEO. Noi imagini cu momentul capturării petrolierului britanic de către Gardienii Revoluției din Iran. Situația rămâne extrem de tensionată
VIDEO. ​Filmul morții bărbatului căruia jandarmii i-au pulverizat gaz lacrimogen direct în față / El era suspect de abuz sexual asupra unui minor
Povestea românului care a donat o ambulanță spitalului din orașul lui: A lucrat 12 ani în străinătate și e supărat că „noi muncim, facem autostrăzi la ei, iar la noi în țară nu suntem în stare”
Firea: Am intrat în competiția pentru prezidențiale pentru că lucrurile nu merg în direcția bună în PSD și mă tem că pierdem alegerile
​​FOTOGALERIE Cum arată grădina Muzeului Antipa, unde se propune construirea Muzeului Holocaustului. Scurt interviu cu directorul instituției: Nu este o soluție bună, blochează posibilitatea de extindere
Schimbare radicală la Sofia: Bulgaria a anunțat că o susține pe Kovesi pentru șefia Parchetului European
Știrile ProTV: Lacul din România care a intrat în Cartea Recordurilor. Scăldatul, permis doar 3 luni pe an
Viorica Dăncilă nu a scăpat de protestatari nici în epoca post-Dragnea: ”Vasillyca lasă-ne!” / Premierul: Au fost câteva persoane care s-au obișnuit să țipe -UPDATE


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne