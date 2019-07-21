VIDEO Confruntări violente la Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în manifestanți

UPDATE

Sute de mii de protestatari au ieșit iar duminică în stradă la Hong Kong, unde unii dintre manifestați au aruncat cu ouă și au desenat graffiti-uri pe clădirea biroului de legătură al Chinei din acest stat semiautonom, în contextul în care furia care a pornit ca o nemulțimire față proiectul de lege ce a fost deja suspendat şi care viza autorizarea extrădărilor spre China s-a extins. Poliția din Hong Kong a folosit din nou gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii, într-un ultim val de violențe.

#LIVE: Police commander warns protesters that if they continue to hurl objects at officers, the force will open fire with rubber bullets. https://t.co/y21oE4QICc #ExtraditionBill pic.twitter.com/q0rnMYybKE — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 21, 2019

2300 3rd round of tear gas fired on Connaught Rd Central when #AntiELAB protesters tried to charge at police. After a number of shots, protesters retreated a bit but keep beating everything nearby to vent their anger pic.twitter.com/neu8FKu4pq — Xinqi Su (@XinqiSu) July 21, 2019

HK police firing what appeared to be rubber bullets or beanbag rounds on protesters pic.twitter.com/G8liriiqag — Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) July 21, 2019

Organizatorii au estimat că aproximativ 430.000 de oameni participă la protestul de duminică din Hong Kong, care din 9 iunie este scena unor demonstrații uriașe împotriva guvernului local pro-Beijing. Sporadic, protestele sunt marcate de confruntări violente între manifestanți și poliție, potrivit AFP.

Mișcarea a început ca reacție la un proiect de lege, acum suspendat, care viza extrădarea în China.

Cerințele s-au multiplicat, iar protestatarii cer printre altele păstrarea libertăților câștigate - în special cea de expresie și independența justiției.

Protestors are throwing paint, eggs into Liaison Office.#HongKong pic.twitter.com/kpEuRghuJF — Tommy Cheung Sau-yin 張秀賢 (@tommycheungsy) July 21, 2019



Sute de manifestanți mascați, unii având în mâini semne de circulație sau bucăți de schele, au intrat pe 1 iulie în Consiliul Legislativ, după ce au încercat să intre cu forța timp de mai multe ore, chiar în ziua celei de-a 22-a aniversări de la trecerea de sub ocupație britanică la sfera de influență chineză.

Aceștia au umplut cu graffiti pereții camerei Consiliului Legislativ și au acoperit emblema regiunii autonome cu steagul colonial britanic.







Internet video shows triad members in Yuen Long of #HongKong gather & pose threat to peaceful protestors.



How long #HKSAR government & @hkpoliceforce can go to tolerate these triad members? Have they got a non-objection notice of gathering? pic.twitter.com/RzqoN4CJHZ — Craig Choy (@CraigChoy) July 21, 2019

Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în protestatarii antiguvernamentali (AFP)Un grup de bărbați mascați și îmbrăcați în alb au atacat mai mulți manifestanți antiguvernamentali în districtul Yuen Long, aproape de granița cu China. (AFP)În același timp polițiștii folosesc gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii adunați pe străzi.