VIDEO Confruntări violente la Hong Kong între protestatari și forțele de ordine: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în manifestanți

UPDATE 18.34: Poliția trage cu gloanțe de cauciuc în protestatarii antiguvernamentali (AFP)
#LIVE: Police commander warns protesters that if they continue to hurl objects at officers, the force will open fire with rubber bullets. https://t.co/y21oE4QICc #ExtraditionBill pic.twitter.com/q0rnMYybKE— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 21, 2019
UPDATE 18.20: Un grup de bărbați mascați și îmbrăcați în alb au atacat mai mulți manifestanți antiguvernamentali în districtul Yuen Long, aproape de granița cu China. (AFP)
În același timp polițiștii folosesc gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii adunați pe străzi.
2300 3rd round of tear gas fired on Connaught Rd Central when #AntiELAB protesters tried to charge at police. After a number of shots, protesters retreated a bit but keep beating everything nearby to vent their anger pic.twitter.com/neu8FKu4pq— Xinqi Su (@XinqiSu) July 21, 2019
HK police firing what appeared to be rubber bullets or beanbag rounds on protesters pic.twitter.com/G8liriiqag— Phila Siu (Bobby) (@phila_siu) July 21, 2019
Protestors are throwing paint, eggs into Liaison Office.#HongKong pic.twitter.com/kpEuRghuJF— Tommy Cheung Sau-yin 張秀賢 (@tommycheungsy) July 21, 2019
Internet video shows triad members in Yuen Long of #HongKong gather & pose threat to peaceful protestors.— Craig Choy (@CraigChoy) July 21, 2019
How long #HKSAR government & @hkpoliceforce can go to tolerate these triad members? Have they got a non-objection notice of gathering? pic.twitter.com/RzqoN4CJHZ
