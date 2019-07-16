Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Donald Trump, în scandalul cu parlamentarele democrate: Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 16 iulie 2019, 17:28 Actualitate | Internaţional


Trump în Michigan
Trump în Michigan
Foto: Captura YouTube
Președintele american Donald Trump s-a apărat marți, spunând că ”nu există niciun strop de rasism” în el, după mesajele extrem de controversate de pe Twitter în care recomanda unor alese democrate din Congresul american să se întoarcă în țara de origine, relatează AFP.

”Aceste tweet-uri nu au fost rasiste. Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine”, a scris Trump pe Twitter, cerând republicanilor să nu cadă în jocul democraților.



Preşedintele american Donald Trump, care a îndemnat duminică, într-o serie de postări pe Twitter, mai multe alese democrate din Congresul american să se "întoarcă" de unde au venit în loc să critice Statele Unite, a insistat luni că respectivele legislatoare "urăsc" America şi că, "dacă nu le place în SUA, n-au decât să plece".

El a făcut referire la patru tinere reprezentante ale Partidului Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez din New York, Ilhan Omar din Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib din Michigan şi Ayanna Pressley din Massachusetts, cunoscute pentru criticile lor la adresa lui Trump, dar şi a actualei conduceri a Camerei reprezentanţilor.






















224 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
19:17 LIVEVIDEO Eurodeputații votează asupra numirii Ursulei von der Leyen la șefia Comisiei Europene / Socialiștii fac apel la susținerea acesteia
19:15 Emmy Awards: "Game of Thrones", un nou record, cu 32 de nominalizări
19:08 ​BRD Bucharest Open: Patricia Maria Țig, în turul al doilea după o victorie categorică
18:54 Trei scenarii: Cam câți bani ar încasa statul din taxarea pensiilor mari și o posibilă soluție
18:48 Christine Lagarde și-a anunțat demisia din funcția de director al Fondului Monetar Internațional
18:46 Apicultorii din Harghita spun că se confruntă cu un dezastru, producția de miere fiind foarte mică din cauza vremii
18:24 BRD Bucharest Open: Irina Begu s-a calificat în turul al doilea; Irina Bara, eliminată în runda inaugurală
18:03 Al treilea candidat anunțat la prezidențiale: Claudiu Crăciun, de la Demos
18:02 Lider al grupului Verzilor din Parlamentul European, către Dăncilă: Guvernul dumneavoastră nu se ridică la înălțimea Europei. România merită ceva mai bun. Replica Vioricăi Dăncilă
17:58 Viorica Dăncilă: Nu funcționarii și diplomații României au realizat Președinția Consiliului UE
17:57 ​Netflix a retras scena sinuciderii din serialul "13 Reasons Why"
17:49 Primii pacienți sub acoperire au ajuns în spitale acum 3 săptămâni
17:28 Donald Trump, în scandalul cu parlamentarele democrate: Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine
17:27 ​​Analiză factuală. Dăncilă spune, pentru The Guardian, că „Dragnea nu venea la Guvern și nici nu dădea indicații”. Câteva situații care o contrazic total
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Cum explică primarii de sector din București faptul că pun două - trei rânduri de borduri. Robert Negoiță despre celebrele diafragme roșii: Tot bordurile erau mai bune
Stratfor: Europa de Est asistă la o revoluție tăcută
Povestea din spatele presupusei renunțări a ExxonMobil la investiția din Marea Neagră/ Americanii ar vrea să se retragă din proiect, dar nu de tot
Sancțiuni pentru profesorii care au subevaluat cu peste 1,5 puncte lucrările la Evaluarea Națională: trei ani, interzis la examene
Știrile ProTV: Reacția premierului când Alex Dima întreabă despre sărăcia din Teleorman: “Vă rog să nu mai vorbiți așa!”
Teodorovici: Taxa de solidaritate se va aplica tuturor pensiilor peste un anumit plafon, nu doar pensiilor speciale
De ce sovieticii nu au reușit să-i bată pe americani în cursa pentru a duce oameni pe Lună
Dosarul Portul Constanța: Deputatul Mircea Banias și ceilalți 38 de inculpați au fost achitați definitiv / Erau acuzați de DNA că făceau parte dintr-un grup infracțional care controla importurile și exporturile în port
Business report: Vodafone pierde definitiv în fața unor clienți care și-au reziliat contractele înainte de termen; Exportul net ”sărbătorește” cea mai mare influență negativă asupra creșterii PIB din ultimii 10 ani: Pică imperiul lui Ioan Niculae? Interagro mai operează doar 10% din terenul arabil administrat.
Eclipsă de Lună marți noapte. Cum poate fi văzută din România și care va fi cea mai spectaculoasă parte a fenomenului


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne