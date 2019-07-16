Donald Trump, în scandalul cu parlamentarele democrate: Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 iulie 2019
El a făcut referire la patru tinere reprezentante ale Partidului Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez din New York, Ilhan Omar din Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib din Michigan şi Ayanna Pressley din Massachusetts, cunoscute pentru criticile lor la adresa lui Trump, dar şi a actualei conduceri a Camerei reprezentanţilor.