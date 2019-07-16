Donald Trump, în scandalul cu parlamentarele democrate: Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine

Președintele american Donald Trump s-a apărat marți, spunând că ”nu există niciun strop de rasism” în el, după mesajele extrem de controversate de pe Twitter în care recomanda unor alese democrate din Congresul american să se întoarcă în țara de origine, relatează AFP.

”Aceste tweet-uri nu au fost rasiste. Nu există niciun strop de rasism în mine”, a scris Trump pe Twitter, cerând republicanilor să nu cadă în jocul democraților.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat.....