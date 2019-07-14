FOTO VIDEO SUA: Furtuna tropicală Barry traversează statul Louisiana, crescând riscul producerii unor inundaţii de amploare / În unele parohii oamenii s-au urcat pe case pentru a scăpa de ape

Furtuna tropicală Barry, care s-a transformat în uragan doar timp de câteva ore, a ajuns pe coasta statului Louisiana sâmbătă, inundând străzile, forțând oamenii să se urce pe acoperișuri și aducând cantități mari de apă care au pus la încercare digurile care au fost consolidate după ce uraganul Katrina a devastat New Orleans în 2005, relatează AP News.

După ce a devenit pentru scurt timp uragan de categoria 1, furtuna tropicală Barry este așteptată să continue să aducă ploi puternice tot weekend-ul.

#Barry Tropical storm barry from Abbeville Louisiana pic.twitter.com/lj6vPdtpis — Travis Broussard (@tbroussard08) July 14, 2019

Oamenii și-au unit forțele în unele zone pentru a face bariere cu saci de nisip, astfel încât apele râurilor să nu ajungă la ei.

Până sâmbătă seara, New Orleans a fost ocolită de efecte grave ale furtunii, dar oficialii au avertizat că Barry poate încă provoca inundații dezastruoase duminică în mai multe părți din Louisiana.

LIVE storm surge and fish over the road in Terrebonne Parish, LA south of Highway 665 ahead of strengthening Tropical Storm #Barry @accuweather @abc13houston @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/ZIkteluB8k — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 12, 2019

Garda de Coastă a salvat zeci de oameni din zone inundate din Parohia Terrebonne, unii dintre ei fiind pe acoperișuri. Printre cei salvați, era și un bărbat de 77 de ani care a sunat la serviciile de urgență pentru că apa în casa lui era de aproximativ 1, 2 metri.

Storm surge proves to be too much for a levee in Plaquemines Parish, LA. Field Correspondent Brandon Clement is tracking the water LIVE on @WeatherNation #Barry pic.twitter.com/2MXwCLDxHb — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 13, 2019

Sâmbătă, toate zborurile de pe aeroportul oraşului New Orleans au fost anulate, ele urmând să fie reluate în cursul zilei de duminică, scrie Agerpres, citând AFP.

Preşedintele Donald Trump a declarat joi starea de urgenţă în statul Louisiana şi a aprobat participarea agenţiilor federale la operaţiunile de salvare.



