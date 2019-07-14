Español
FOTO VIDEO SUA: Furtuna tropicală Barry traversează statul Louisiana, crescând riscul producerii unor inundaţii de amploare / În unele parohii oamenii s-au urcat pe case pentru a scăpa de ape

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 14 iulie 2019, 9:42


inundatii Louisiana
inundatii Louisiana
Foto: Captura video
Furtuna tropicală Barry, care s-a transformat în uragan doar timp de câteva ore, a ajuns pe coasta statului Louisiana sâmbătă, inundând străzile, forțând oamenii să se urce pe acoperișuri și aducând cantități mari de apă care au pus la încercare digurile care au fost consolidate după ce uraganul Katrina a devastat New Orleans în 2005, relatează AP News.

După ce a devenit pentru scurt timp uragan de categoria 1, furtuna tropicală Barry este așteptată să continue să aducă ploi puternice tot weekend-ul.


Oamenii și-au unit forțele în unele zone pentru a face bariere cu saci de nisip, astfel încât apele râurilor să nu ajungă la ei.

Până sâmbătă seara, New Orleans a fost ocolită de efecte grave ale furtunii, dar oficialii au avertizat că Barry poate încă provoca inundații dezastruoase duminică în mai multe părți din Louisiana.



Garda de Coastă a salvat zeci de oameni din zone inundate din Parohia Terrebonne, unii dintre ei fiind pe acoperișuri. Printre cei salvați, era și un bărbat de 77 de ani care a sunat la serviciile de urgență pentru că apa în casa lui era de aproximativ 1, 2 metri.



Sâmbătă, toate zborurile de pe aeroportul oraşului New Orleans au fost anulate, ele urmând să fie reluate în cursul zilei de duminică, scrie Agerpres, citând AFP.

Preşedintele Donald Trump a declarat joi starea de urgenţă în statul Louisiana şi a aprobat participarea agenţiilor federale la operaţiunile de salvare.

























