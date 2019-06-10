VIDEO Un elicopter s-a prăbușit pe un bloc din Manhattan / Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața

Guvernatorul a afirmat că aterizarea forțată a făcut turnul să se cutremure, dar nicio persoană din clădire nu a fost rănită.
Accidentul a avut loc în condiții de ploaie puternică și ceață.
787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH— Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 iunie 2019