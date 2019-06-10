Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Un elicopter s-a prăbușit pe un bloc din Manhattan / Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 10 iunie 2019, 21:30 Actualitate | Internaţional


Alerta la New York - un elicopter s-a prabusit peste o cladire
Alerta la New York - un elicopter s-a prabusit peste o cladire
Foto: Captura YouTube
Un elicopter s-a prăbușit luni pe un imobil din Midtown, o zonă din cartierul Manhattan unde se află numeroși zgârie-nori, au anunțat pompierii din New York, fără alte precizări, scrie AFP.

Imaginile difuzate de televiziunile americane arată un important dispozitiv de pompieri în zonă.

Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața, potrivit Reuters.

Guvernatorul Andrew Cuomo, care a ajuns la locul accidentului imediat după prăbușirea aparatului, a declarat ziariștilor că din primele informații elicopterul a încercat o aterizare de urgență pe acoperișul unui bloc.

Elicopterul a luat foc când a încercat să aterizeze, a precizat Andrew Cuomo, care a îndepărtat orice ipoteză teroristă, Acesta a precizat că persoana decedată se afla la bordul elicopterului.

Accidentul a avut loc în apropiere de Times Square, pe un bloc de 54 de etaje situat pe 7 Avenue.

Guvernatorul a afirmat că aterizarea forțată a făcut turnul să se cutremure, dar nicio persoană din clădire nu a fost rănită.

Accidentul a avut loc în condiții de ploaie puternică și ceață.





Vom reveni cu amănunte





















6156 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
23:15 Cioloș, despre prezidențiabilul Alianței USR-PLUS: Unul dintre noi o să candideze, cu siguranță
23:04 Ciclism: Eduard Grosu a câștigat Turul Ronde van Limburg
23:01 Stan Wawrinka l-a cooptat în echipa sa pe antrenorul Daniel Vallverdu
23:00 Dăncilă, întrebată de demiterea directorului CNAIR: Voi vorbi cu Răzvan Cuc
22:59 Emanuel Ungureanu: Sorina Pintea a fost forțată să îl readucă pe Victor Zota, un condamnat definitiv, la Agenția de Transplant
22:36 Un pasager deschide ieșirea de urgență a avionului, crezând că e ușa de la toaletă
22:27 VIDEO Maia Sandu: “Teníamos que deshacernos del régimen”
22:22 Alba: Patru ani de închisoare pentru recidivistul ce a atacat o tânără care aștepta liftul; decizia nu e definitivă
22:18 Știrile ProTV: Mărturia emoționantă a surorii polițistului ucis de Lepa, după ce ucigașul s-a sinucis
22:00 Stirile ProTV: Un primar PNL explică de ce vrea pensie specială de mii de lei, pentru un ”trai decent”
21:59 Gradinița din București unde o fetiță cu tulburări de spectru autist fost închisă într-o clasă goală în timpul unei inspecții, amendată de Consiliul pentru Combaterea Discriminării
21:52 Dăncilă, despre refuzul restructurării: Nu aveam reglementat ce se întâmplă dacă Iohannis refuza iar
21:30 VIDEO Un elicopter s-a prăbușit pe un bloc din Manhattan / Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața
21:17 Comenzi vocale Google Assistent pe aplicația de navigație Waze
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Ucigașul polițistului din Timiș, găsit spânzurat în celulă. Manevrele de resuscitare au eșuat, Lepa a fost declarat decedat
Roșia țuguiată/prekos nu-i toxică. Tu ești. Ești un mucron “făcut pachet” de piarul roșilor cherry
Demisie din USR: M-am săturat de atâtea certuri interne și de atâta grobianism și idolatrie dementă / USR-ul trebuia să fie format din oameni educați care să salveze România
VIDEO Băsescu vs Firea: Firea - "Poate sunteți savant de bodegă"/ Băsescu - "Sunteți primarul 3 de zero"
LIVETEXT VIDEO Criza politică de la Chișinău: Noul guvern condus de Maia Sandu s-a întrunit și l-a demis pe șeful Poliției/ Dodon s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorii / Parlamentul a instituit o comisie care să ancheteze devalizarea sistemului bancar
Digi24: 41 de clanuri mafiote în război, în țara europeană în care mașina ministrului de interne era folosită la contrabanda cu droguri
DOCUMENT EXCLUSIV Alexandru Arșinel a făcut transplant de rinichi în aceeași zi în care s-a înscris pe lista de așteptare
Cum va da Teodorovici încă o lovitură primăriilor. Cum e, de fapt, cu facilitățile IT-știlor și constructorilor
Criza Republicii Moldova și capcana Rusiei. De ce a mușcat Maia mărul otrăvit?
Criza politică de la Chișinău. Meleșcanu susține varianta partidului lui Plahotniuc: Singura soluție este întoarcerea la electorat / I-am spus ambasadorului român să se întâlnească astăzi cu Plahotniuc


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne