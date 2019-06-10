ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Un elicopter s-a prăbușit pe un bloc din Manhattan / Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața

Español
de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 10 iunie 2019, 21:30


Foto: Captura YouTube
Un elicopter s-a prăbușit luni pe un imobil din Midtown, o zonă din cartierul Manhattan unde se află numeroși zgârie-nori, au anunțat pompierii din New York, fără alte precizări, scrie AFP.

Imaginile difuzate de televiziunile americane arată un important dispozitiv de pompieri în zonă.

Cel puțin o persoană și-a pierdut viața, potrivit Reuters.

Guvernatorul Andrew Cuomo, care a ajuns la locul accidentului imediat după prăbușirea aparatului, a declarat ziariștilor că din primele informații elicopterul a încercat o aterizare de urgență pe acoperișul unui bloc.

Elicopterul a luat foc când a încercat să aterizeze, a precizat Andrew Cuomo, care a îndepărtat orice ipoteză teroristă, Acesta a precizat că persoana decedată se afla la bordul elicopterului.

Accidentul a avut loc în apropiere de Times Square, pe un bloc de 54 de etaje situat pe 7 Avenue.

Guvernatorul a afirmat că aterizarea forțată a făcut turnul să se cutremure, dar nicio persoană din clădire nu a fost rănită.

Accidentul a avut loc în condiții de ploaie puternică și ceață.





