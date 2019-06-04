Español
VIDEO Australia: Cel puțin patru persoane au murit în urma unui atac armat într-un motel din Darwin

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 4 iunie 2019, 14:48 Actualitate | Internaţional


momentul arestarii suspectului
momentul arestarii suspectului
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cel puțin patru persoane au murit, iar alte două persoane au fost rănite într-un atac armat în centrul orașului Darwin din Australia, relatează The Guardian. Presupusul atacator a fost arestat.

Incidentul a avut loc marți în jurul orei locale 18.00 (11.00, ora României).



Suspectul, un bărbat caucazian de aproximativ 45 de ani, a fost arestat la aproximativ o oră după atac.




Poliția crede că bărbatul a acționat singur.

Martorii spun că bărbatul a intrat în motelul Palms și a deschis focul.

„În acest moment, avem patru persoane decedate și mai multe persoane rănite”, a declarat Lee Morgan, reprezentant al poliției din Teritoriul de Nord.























797 vizualizari

  • +1 (3 voturi)    
    Da parca nu mai aveau arme. (Marţi, 4 iunie 2019, 14:51)

    Lok [utilizator]

    Care e treaba? De unde si de ce a avut acces la arme?
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Cel mai strict control al armelor (Marţi, 4 iunie 2019, 15:24)

    AdrianBorza [utilizator]

    Australia are cel mai strict control al armelor din lumea civilizata, e interzisa inclusiv detinerea de arme pentru autoaparare. De fapt, autoapararea e ilegala, daca cineva te ataca nu ai voie sa faci nimic in plus fata de ce iti face atacatorul - pana nu te impusca nu ai voie sa il impusti chiar daca ai avea o arma.


