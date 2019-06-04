VIDEO Australia: Cel puțin patru persoane au murit în urma unui atac armat într-un motel din Darwin

Cel puțin patru persoane au murit, iar alte două persoane au fost rănite într-un atac armat în centrul orașului Darwin din Australia, relatează The Guardian. Presupusul atacator a fost arestat.

Incidentul a avut loc marți în jurul orei locale 18.00 (11.00, ora României).

Reports an active shooter in Darwin CBD with up to 20 shots fired and people injured ... confusing scenes with tree on fire and roads blocked. pic.twitter.com/4WY2hVE2b3 — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) 4 iunie 2019

Suspectul, un bărbat caucazian de aproximativ 45 de ani, a fost arestat la aproximativ o oră după atac.

Dramatic arrest if possible shooter in Darwin CBD pic.twitter.com/0fis1UQHW9 — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) 4 iunie 2019

Poliția crede că bărbatul a acționat singur.

Martorii spun că bărbatul a intrat în motelul Palms și a deschis focul.

„În acest moment, avem patru persoane decedate și mai multe persoane rănite”, a declarat Lee Morgan, reprezentant al poliției din Teritoriul de Nord.