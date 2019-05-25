Español
FOTO VIDEO Venezuela: Cel puțin 29 de deținuți au murit în urma unei confruntări cu poliția / Rebeliunea a avut ca motiv supraaglomerarea centrelor de detenție

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 25 mai 2019, 9:45 Actualitate | Internaţional


confruntare armata centru detentie Venezuela
confruntare armata centru detentie Venezuela
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cel puțin 29 de deținuți au murit și 19 polițiști au fost răniți vineri în Venezuela în timpul unor confruntări într-un centru de detenție supraaglomerat din Acarigua, în statul Portuguesa, au anunțat autoritățile, relatează AFP.

O intervenție a forțelor speciale de poliție (FAES) pentru a preveni ”o tentativă de evadare în masă” s-a soldat cu un bilanț de 29 de persoane moarte, a informat responsabilul de securitate al statului Portuguesa, Oscar Valero.

Potrivit acestuia, rebelii au tras o ploaie de gloanțe către polițe și au aruncat trei grenade, rănind 19 agenți.

Într-o înregistrare video postată pe social media poate fi văzut un deţinut mascat, înarmat, alături de două femei vizitatoare la centrul de detenţie. Bărbatul spune că este "gata să moară", în timp ce una dintre femei face apel la "dialog".




Victimele rănite ar fi fost transportate la un spital local, unde a fost remarcată o prezenţă consistentă a forţelor de securitate, relatează canalul NTN24.


În Venezuela, cazurile de violență sunt frecvente în centrele de detenție unde, potrivit Codului Penal, nu se așteaptă ca deținuțiisă rămână mai mult de 48 de ore.


Există 500 de astfel de centre în țară care găzduiesc 55.000 de deținuți, deși toate au o capacitate totală de 8.000 de locuri.

În centrul din Acarigua, deși are o capacitate de 60 de locuri, sunt deținute 500 de persoane.


Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional






















