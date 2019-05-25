FOTO VIDEO Venezuela: Cel puțin 29 de deținuți au murit în urma unei confruntări cu poliția / Rebeliunea a avut ca motiv supraaglomerarea centrelor de detenție

#24May Situación en la Comisaría de PoliPáez de #Acarigua,#Portuguesa.— Pableysa Ostos (@PableOstos) May 24, 2019
Motín-qué inició desde anoche-dejó al menos 20 reclusos fallecidos y 5 policías heridos. Al parecer fue la explosión de 2 granadas la que causó el hecho;informó .@ventanalibertad
Vídeo: Cortesía. pic.twitter.com/shyBFu0hMB
Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional
#Update: Just in - Police in the Venezuelan state of #Portuguesa, have released pictures of the aftermath of the riots that took place in the prison, leaving at least 30 inmates dead and now 19 policemen injured according to police reports in #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/w1SYeewslf— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) May 25, 2019