FOTO VIDEO Sute de mii de elevi au chiulit de la ore în peste 110 țări pentru a atrage atenția asupra schimbărilor climatice

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 24 mai 2019, 20:57 Actualitate | Internaţional


grava elevilor pentru clima
grava elevilor pentru clima
Foto: Captura Twitter
Sute de mii de elevi din Europa au fost în grevă vineri, chiulind de la școală, pentru a atrage atenția oficialilor asupra schimbărilor climatice, într-o mișcare inspirată de adolescenta Greta Thunberg, care a devenit o figură centrală a activismului de mediu.

Elevi și studenți din 1.800 de orașe din peste 110 țări, printre care India, Australia, Marea Britanie, Africa de Sud, Germania, Italia, Spania și Belgia, au chiulit de la ore pentru a-și exprima grija față de mediu, relatează The Guardian.




În Germania, aproximativ 320.000 de elevi au protestat în mai multe locuri din țară, potrivit AFP. Mulți au făcut apel pe YouTube să voteze la europarlamentare împotriva coaliției condusă de Angela Merkel, din cauza lipsei de implicare în lupta pentru protecția mediului.

Pe pancartele tinerilor s-au putut citi mesaje precum ”Nu este nicio planetă B” SAU”Faceți dragoste nu CO2”.



























