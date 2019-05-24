FOTO VIDEO Sute de mii de elevi au chiulit de la ore în peste 110 țări pentru a atrage atenția asupra schimbărilor climatice

Sute de mii de elevi din Europa au fost în grevă vineri, chiulind de la școală, pentru a atrage atenția oficialilor asupra schimbărilor climatice, într-o mișcare inspirată de adolescenta Greta Thunberg, care a devenit o figură centrală a activismului de mediu.

Students in about 100 countries are walking out of classes today to protest for action on climate change: \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDED Lausanne, Switzerland \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF3 Mumbai, India \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 Istanbul, Turkey \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 London, UK #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/lxB4AyXker

În Germania, aproximativ 320.000 de elevi au protestat în mai multe locuri din țară, potrivit AFP. Mulți au făcut apel pe YouTube să voteze la europarlamentare împotriva coaliției condusă de Angela Merkel, din cauza lipsei de implicare în lupta pentru protecția mediului.

Pe pancartele tinerilor s-au putut citi mesaje precum ”Nu este nicio planetă B” SAU”Faceți dragoste nu CO2”.

MASSIVE! Thousands out in #Berlin. 1623 places, 119 countries, & counting!



Young people standing up to demand we act on the climate crisis.

The house is on fire, act like it.#ActOnClimate. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #greennewdeal @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/EViV1NU8sR