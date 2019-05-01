Español
FOTO VIDEO Peste 120 de persoane, arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 MAI în Rusia, pentru că scandau sloganuri împotriva lui Putin

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 1 mai 2019, 17:41 Actualitate | Internaţional


Manifestatie dispersata de Politia Rusa
Manifestatie dispersata de Politia Rusa
Foto: Captura Twitter
Peste 120 de persoane au fost arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 Mai în Rusia, pentru că au scandat sloganuri anti-Putin, polițiștii folosind de multe ori forță extremă pentru a-i lua în custodie pe oameni, informează organizația OVD-Info, specializată pe monitorizarea arestărilor. Peste 60 protestatari au fost reținuți doar la Sankt Petersburg, relatează AFP și Reuters.

Poliția a reținut în mod brutal mai multe persoane, târâindu-le în dube, potrivit martorilor Reuters. Unii dintre protestatari aveau pancarte cu mesaje precum ”Pentru alegeri corecte”, ”Putin nu este etern”.

Peste 2.000 de persoane au participat la o manifestație autorizată de autoritățile locale din Sankt Petersburg, inclusiv partizani ai liderului opoziției Alexei Navalnîi.



Unii dintre manifestanți aveau portrete ale președintelui sur, strigând în același timp ”Putin este un hoț”, provocând intervenția forțelor de ordine.

Poliția a arestat mai mulți manifestanți, inclusiv din cei care au scandat sloganuri ostile față de Vladimir Putin, în timp ce ceilalți protestatari strigau ”fasciștilor” sau ”nu ne veți speria”, potrivit unui corespondent AFP.

Peste 60 de persoane au fost arestate, inclusiv deputatul local al opoziției Maxime Reznik, potrivit OVD-Info. Poliția nu a vrut să dea numărul protestatarilor arestați.




”Incredibil. Dispersează o manifestație autorizată fără niciun motiv bun”, a scris Navalîi pe Twitter.

”Îl protejează pe banditul de Putin”, a spus o protestatară în vârstă de 70 de ani, Galina Onichtchenko, arătând vehiculele folosite pentru a transporta oamenii arestați.

Protestele au loc în timp ce Putin a scăzut în sondaje, parțial din cauză că guvernul a anunțat măsura de crește vârsta de pensionare.

Mii de comuniști au demonstrat, de asemenea, la Moscova și în restul țării, fluturând steaguri roșii care erau folosite și pe vremea URSS.

























FOTO VIDEO Peste 120 de persoane, arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 MAI în Rusia, pentru că scandau sloganuri împotriva lui Putin
