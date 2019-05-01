FOTO VIDEO Peste 120 de persoane, arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 MAI în Rusia, pentru că scandau sloganuri împotriva lui Putin

Poliția a reținut în mod brutal mai multe persoane, târâindu-le în dube, potrivit martorilor Reuters. Unii dintre protestatari aveau pancarte cu mesaje precum ”Pentru alegeri corecte”, ”Putin nu este etern”.
#StPetersburg, #Russia, today: police used disproportionate force to detain and disperse protesters during a peaceful #protest march pic.twitter.com/r53QQJADOw— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) 1 mai 2019
137 bis— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) 1 mai 2019
Today, #Russia|n police dispersed peaceful people marching in #StPetersburg. pic.twitter.com/8xrvGy9zSs
Protestele au loc în timp ce Putin a scăzut în sondaje, parțial din cauză că guvernul a anunțat măsura de crește vârsta de pensionare.
Multiple arrests happening against peaceful demonstrations in #StPetersburg this #MayDay. Residents in #Russia's largest second city want free & fair elections. The #Kremlin's response to this was predictable. pic.twitter.com/W5cM4VhkYm— Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) 1 mai 2019