FOTO VIDEO Peste 120 de persoane, arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 MAI în Rusia, pentru că scandau sloganuri împotriva lui Putin

Peste 120 de persoane au fost arestate în timpul manifestațiilor de 1 Mai în Rusia, pentru că au scandat sloganuri anti-Putin, polițiștii folosind de multe ori forță extremă pentru a-i lua în custodie pe oameni, informează organizația OVD-Info, specializată pe monitorizarea arestărilor. Peste 60 protestatari au fost reținuți doar la Sankt Petersburg, relatează AFP și Reuters.

Peste 2.000 de persoane au participat la o manifestație autorizată de autoritățile locale din Sankt Petersburg, inclusiv partizani ai liderului opoziției Alexei Navalnîi.

#StPetersburg , #Russia , today: police used disproportionate force to detain and disperse protesters during a peaceful #protest march pic.twitter.com/r53QQJADOw

Unii dintre manifestanți aveau portrete ale președintelui sur, strigând în același timp ”Putin este un hoț”, provocând intervenția forțelor de ordine.

Poliția a arestat mai mulți manifestanți, inclusiv din cei care au scandat sloganuri ostile față de Vladimir Putin, în timp ce ceilalți protestatari strigau ”fasciștilor” sau ”nu ne veți speria”, potrivit unui corespondent AFP.

Peste 60 de persoane au fost arestate, inclusiv deputatul local al opoziției Maxime Reznik, potrivit OVD-Info. Poliția nu a vrut să dea numărul protestatarilor arestați.

”Incredibil. Dispersează o manifestație autorizată fără niciun motiv bun”, a scris Navalîi pe Twitter.

”Îl protejează pe banditul de Putin”, a spus o protestatară în vârstă de 70 de ani, Galina Onichtchenko, arătând vehiculele folosite pentru a transporta oamenii arestați.

Mii de comuniști au demonstrat, de asemenea, la Moscova și în restul țării, fluturând steaguri roșii care erau folosite și pe vremea URSS.

Multiple arrests happening against peaceful demonstrations in #StPetersburg this #MayDay. Residents in #Russia's largest second city want free & fair elections. The #Kremlin's response to this was predictable. pic.twitter.com/W5cM4VhkYm