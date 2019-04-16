Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Cum arată catedrala Notre-Dame după incendiu

de Ionut Baias     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 16 aprilie 2019, 2:04 Actualitate | Internaţional


Interiorul catedralei
Interiorul catedralei
Foto: Twitter
Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris a fost devastată luni seară de un incendiu violent care a făcut ca acoperișul, dar și ”săgeata” celui mai vizitat monument istoric din Europa să se prăbușească.

Totuși, structura a fost salvată, iar pagubele reduse prin intervenția pompierilor.

Ce știm până acum despre distrugerile suferite: acoperișul și turla ”săgeată” s-au prăbușit, dar coloana de piatra de susținere nu este afectată, doar unul dintre vitralii care era ăn renovare a picat; cele 16 statui au fost date jos acum 4 zile pentru renovare; din incendiu au fost recuperate atât Coroana de Spini a Mântuitorului, cât și Tunica Sf. Ludovic și mai multe obiectele importante sunt in siguranta


Pe contul de Twitter al Notre-Dame au fost postate mai multe imagini și filmulețe după incendiu.































552 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
2:46 Franța: Un important om de afaceri francez a promis o donație o sută de milioane de euro pentru reconstrucția catedralei
2:31 Notre Dame "conservată" online, în imagini 3D, jocuri și secvențe de realitate virtuală
2:04 FOTO Cum arată catedrala Notre-Dame după incendiu
1:53 ​Caru' cu vedete: Prințul William n-a fost prima ei alegere. Primul bărbat de care a fost îndrăgostită Kate e acum un actor celebru; Kit Harington, despre sărutul cu Emilia Clarke, din ”Game of Thrones”. Ce spune soția lui, actrița Rose Leslie?
1:31 Băsescu, la Realitatea TV: Toader a avut o poziție dificilă. Nu mi-e un personaj simpatic, dar a rezistat presiunii
1:25 Luca Niculescu, ambasador la Paris: Este o emoție imensă în seara aceasta la Paris
0:58 FOTOGALERIE ”Notre Drame”. Principalele titluri din presa franceză
0:51 Macron anunță o strângere de fonduri: "Vom reconstrui Notre-Dame. Ce a fost mai rău a fost evitat"
0:27 Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris, de la muzeu la "casă a lui Dumnezeu și a Omului"
0:09 Comandantul general al pompierilor parizieni: „Următoarele 90 de minute sunt cruciale”
Acum o zi „Cea mai periculoasă pasăre” din lume își ucide stăpânul
Acum o zi Băsescu, la Realitatea TV: Timmermans călărește fără nicio ezitare Polonia, Ungaria și în ultima vreme România
Acum o zi Comisia juridică a Senatului ar putea da, marți, raport pe cererea DNA în cazul lui Tăriceanu
Acum o zi Digi 24: Cum și-a schimbat Dragnea strategia de frica Vioricăi Dăncilă. Ce se va discuta miercuri la CEX-ul PSD
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO O nouă amânare în dosarul Dragnea, următorul termen în 20 mai / Liviu Dragnea, în instanță: Sunt total nevinovat / Zeci de contestatari și susținători ai șefului PSD, în fața Curții Supreme pe toată durata procesului
LIVETEXT FOTO VIDEO Catedrala Notre-Dame, una dintre emblemele Parisului, devastată de un incendiu violent / Acoperișul monumentului s-a prăbușit / Macron: Vom reconstrui Notre-Dame
Cazul bărbatului care varsă două găleți cu apă și ulei în Dâmbovița: De unde ar fi ieșit de fapt acesta
Modificarea legii de salarizare a bugetarilor, promulgată de președinte
Liviu Dragnea, în fața judecătorilor. Șeful PSD e la un pas de sentința finală în dosarul angajărilor fictive. Cele trei variante posibile, explicate de avocat
Augustin Zegrean, despre amânarea procesului lui Dragnea: Un judecător speriat este mai rău decât un judecător corupt / Este o decizie de descalificare a justiției
DOCUMENT UPDATE Procesul lui Dragnea - Cum s-a ajuns la amânarea cu mai bine de o lună / Cele două sesizări invocate de DNA
​HARTĂ INTERACTIVĂ Cât exportă România în lume și cât importă din fiecare țară. Vezi cu ce state balanța export-import e negativă
VIDEO Momentul în care s-a prăbușit "săgeata" Catedralei Notre-Dame din Paris, în timpul incendiului devastator
SONDAJ Cum considerați decizia de amânare a unei soluții în dosarul Dragnea?


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne