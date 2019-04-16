FOTO Cum arată catedrala Notre-Dame după incendiu

Catedrala Notre-Dame din Paris a fost devastată luni seară de un incendiu violent care a făcut ca acoperișul, dar și ”săgeata” celui mai vizitat monument istoric din Europa să se prăbușească.



Totuși, structura a fost salvată, iar pagubele reduse prin intervenția pompierilor.

Ce știm până acum despre distrugerile suferite: acoperișul și turla ”săgeată” s-au prăbușit, dar coloana de piatra de susținere nu este afectată, doar unul dintre vitralii care era ăn renovare a picat; cele 16 statui au fost date jos acum 4 zile pentru renovare; din incendiu au fost recuperate atât Coroana de Spini a Mântuitorului, cât și Tunica Sf. Ludovic și mai multe obiectele importante sunt in siguranta

Pe contul de Twitter al Notre-Dame au fost postate mai multe imagini și filmulețe după incendiu.

