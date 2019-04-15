VIDEO Mii de activiști au blocat mai multe străzi importante din Londra pentru a cere acțiuni concrete pentru a stopa schimbările climatice

Mii de activiști pentru mediu au paralizat, luni, părți ale centrului Londrei, blocând Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge într-o încercare de a forța Guvernul să facă mai multe pentru a bloca schimbările climatice, relatează Reuters.

Activiștii au cântat sau au ținut pancarte cu mesaje ”Nu există o Planetă B” sau ”Extincția este pentru totdeauna” în unele dintre cele mai emblematice locuri din capitala Angliei. Blocajele rutiere vor continua zi și noapte în fiecare dintre aceste locuri, iar demonstranții spun că protestele ar putea dura cel puțin o săptămână.

Protestele sunt conduse de grupul britanic pentru climă Extinction Rebellion și implică demonstrații în 33 de țări din lume în următoarele zile.

”Am realizat că semnarea petițiilor și redactarea scrisorilor nu va fi de ajuns. Este nevoie de acțiuni concrete”, a spus Diana McCann, 66 de ani, care ține un banner în mijlocul unei străzi fără trafic.

Extinction Rebellion, grupul ai căror membri au protestat doar în chiloți și bermude la începutul lunii în Camera Reprezentanților, și-a avertizat membrii că unii dintre ei ar putea fi arestați pentru că participă la nesupunere civilă non-violentă.

#ExtinctionRebellion closed off Waterloo Bridge to protest climate change. It looks much better without cars I have to say pic.twitter.com/lGseoqOrzS — Boris Bongalov (@bbongalov) 15 aprilie 2019

Grupul cere Guvernului să declare urgență climatică și ecologică, să reducă emisiile gazelor cu efect de seră la zero până în 2025 și să creeze o adunare cetățenească care să elaboreze un plan de acțiuni similar cu cele din Al Doilea Război Mondial.