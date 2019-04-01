FOTO VIDEO Striptease în Parlamentul Britanic, în timpul dezbaterilor privind Brexitul, împotriva crizei ecologice

Îmbrăcați doar în chiloți, peste 10 activiști ai organizației Extinction Rebellion au tulburat luni dezbaterile privind Brexitul din Parlamentul Britanic pentru a atrage atenția deputaților asupra crizei ecologice, relatează AFP.

Protestatarii îmbrăcați doar în chiloți au apărut în galeriile dedicate vizitatorilor, care se află deasupra scaunelor deputaților. Aceștia aveau pictate pe corp mesaje precum ”lege pentru justiția climatică”, atrăgând atenția asupra ”crizei ecologice”.

Aceștia nu au reușit să întrerupă procedura, întrucât preşedintele Camerei Comunelor, John Bercow, le-a cerut colegilor să continue discuțiile, dar activiștii au atras atenția pe rețelele de socializare, unde au fost distribuite mai multe fotografii ale acțiunii lor.

”Suntem forțați să facem acest lucru pentru că cea mai importantă și urgentă problemă a timpului nostru este ignorată de către guvernul nostru și de mass-media”, a declarat activistul Mark Ovland într-un comunicat transmis după acțiune.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery to call attention to the ‘elephant in the room’ — Climate and Ecological Crisis #ExtinctionRebellion #TellTheTruth @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/VO8l31XRne

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists arrested in attempt to get politicians to act on the Climate and Ecological Crisis. We are walking dangerously close to irreversible climate collapse — this is what it has come to. #ExtinctionRebellion @HouseofCommons pic.twitter.com/4kcJnI6KeV