FOTO VIDEO Striptease în Parlamentul Britanic, în timpul dezbaterilor privind Brexitul, împotriva crizei ecologice

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 1 aprilie 2019, 22:03


Foto: Captura Twitter
Îmbrăcați doar în chiloți, peste 10 activiști ai organizației Extinction Rebellion au tulburat luni dezbaterile privind Brexitul din Parlamentul Britanic pentru a atrage atenția deputaților asupra crizei ecologice, relatează AFP.

Protestatarii îmbrăcați doar în chiloți au apărut în galeriile dedicate vizitatorilor, care se află deasupra scaunelor deputaților. Aceștia aveau pictate pe corp mesaje precum ”lege pentru justiția climatică”, atrăgând atenția asupra ”crizei ecologice”.

Aceștia nu au reușit să întrerupă procedura, întrucât preşedintele Camerei Comunelor, John Bercow, le-a cerut colegilor să continue discuțiile, dar activiștii au atras atenția pe rețelele de socializare, unde au fost distribuite mai multe fotografii ale acțiunii lor.

”Suntem forțați să facem acest lucru pentru că cea mai importantă și urgentă problemă a timpului nostru este ignorată de către guvernul nostru și de mass-media”, a declarat activistul Mark Ovland într-un comunicat transmis după acțiune.


Potrivit unei postări pe Twitter, activiștii ar fi fost arestați de polițiști.

























