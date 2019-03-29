Español
Donald Trump amenință că va închide frontiera SUA cu Mexic săptămâna viitoare

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 29 martie 2019, 23:51 Actualitate | Internaţional


Gard de sarma ghimpata la frontiera SUA cu Mexic
Foto: Agerpres/EPA
Președintele american Donald Trump a amenințat, vineri, că va închide frontiera Statelor Unite cu Mexic săptămâna viitoare, dacă Mexicul „nu oprește imediat orice imigrație ilegală din regiune înspre SUA”, relatează Reuters.

Trump a amenințat în repetate rânduri și în trecut că va închide frontiera țării cu Mexicul. Această nouă amenințare a venit într-o serie de mesaje postate pe Twitter, în contextul apariției unor știri privind o creștere bruscă a numărului de migranți în El Paso (statul Texas), forțele de protecție a frontierei de acolo riscând să fie depășite de situație.

„CONGRESUL TREBUIE SĂ MODIFICE LEGILE NOASTRE SLABE PRIVIND IMIGRAȚIA ACUM, iar cei din Mexic trebuie să-i împiedice pe imigranții ilegali să mai ajungă în SUA prin țara lor și frontiera noastră de sud”, a scris Trump. „Mexicul a făcut mulți ani o avere pe seama SUA, mult mai mare decât costurile frontierei. Dacă Mexicul nu oprește imediat TOATĂ imigrația ilegală ce intră în Statele Unite prin frontiera noastră de sud, voi ÎNCHIDE frontiera, sau mari secțiuni ale acesteia, săptămâna viitoare”, a avertizat el.
























