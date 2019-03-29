Donald Trump amenință că va închide frontiera SUA cu Mexic săptămâna viitoare

„CONGRESUL TREBUIE SĂ MODIFICE LEGILE NOASTRE SLABE PRIVIND IMIGRAȚIA ACUM, iar cei din Mexic trebuie să-i împiedice pe imigranții ilegali să mai ajungă în SUA prin țara lor și frontiera noastră de sud”, a scris Trump. „Mexicul a făcut mulți ani o avere pe seama SUA, mult mai mare decât costurile frontierei. Dacă Mexicul nu oprește imediat TOATĂ imigrația ilegală ce intră în Statele Unite prin frontiera noastră de sud, voi ÎNCHIDE frontiera, sau mari secțiuni ale acesteia, săptămâna viitoare”, a avertizat el.





The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

Trump a amenințat în repetate rânduri și în trecut că va închide frontiera țării cu Mexicul. Această nouă amenințare a venit într-o serie de mesaje postate pe Twitter, în contextul apariției unor știri privind o creștere bruscă a numărului de migranți în El Paso (statul Texas), forțele de protecție a frontierei de acolo riscând să fie depășite de situație.