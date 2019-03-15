Español
FOTO Numele unui domnitor român, pe un încărcător folosit în atacul de vineri din Noua Zeelandă

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 15 martie 2019, 9:42 Actualitate | Internaţional


Incarcatoare
Incarcatoare
Foto: Twitter
Numele lui Șerban Cantacuzino, care a fost domn al Țării Românești în secolul XVII apare pe unul dintre încărcătoarele folosite de atacatorul de la moscheea Al Noor din orașul neozeelandez Christchurch.

Pe alt încărcător apare scris Viena 1683, referință la asediul otoman din acel an, la care Cantacuzino a participat de partea turcilor. Cronicarii vremii spun că tunurile sale trăgeau cu ghiulele umplute cu paie, ca să nu facă rău creștinilor asediați, potrivit Wikipedia.

Ce mai scrie mai Wikipedia despre acest domnitor:

Șerban Cantacuzino (n. 1640 – d. 29 octombrie S.N. 8 noiembrie 1688) a fost domnul Țării Românești între 1678 și 1688. Era membru al ilustrei familii de origine bizantină a Cantacuzinilor, fiind fiul postelnicului Constantin Cantacuzino și frate al marelui cărturar stolnicul Constantin Cantacuzino.

În calitate de conducător al statului muntean aflat sub vasalitatea turcilor, a participat alături de armatele otomane la asediul Vienei din 1683. A negociat însă cu imperialii trecerea Țării Românești în tabăra creștină, năzuind la poziția de protector al creștinilor din peninsula Balcanică, habsburgii promițându-i tronul imperial al unui Constantinopol eliberat de păgâni. După moarte a fost succedat în domnie de Constantin Brâncoveanu.


























1313 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    ??? (Vineri, 15 martie 2019, 9:53)

    bgf [utilizator]

    Mi se pare mie sau pe arma scrie Stefan cel Mare?
  • -3 (3 voturi)    
    Si zice lumea ca Romania nu conteaza. (Vineri, 15 martie 2019, 9:57)

    Lok [utilizator]

    Dar de fapt este im mintea tuturor.


