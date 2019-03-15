FOTO Numele unui domnitor român, pe un încărcător folosit în atacul de vineri din Noua Zeelandă

Șerban Cantacuzino (n. 1640 – d. 29 octombrie S.N. 8 noiembrie 1688) a fost domnul Țării Românești între 1678 și 1688. Era membru al ilustrei familii de origine bizantină a Cantacuzinilor, fiind fiul postelnicului Constantin Cantacuzino și frate al marelui cărturar stolnicul Constantin Cantacuzino.

În calitate de conducător al statului muntean aflat sub vasalitatea turcilor, a participat alături de armatele otomane la asediul Vienei din 1683. A negociat însă cu imperialii trecerea Țării Românești în tabăra creștină, năzuind la poziția de protector al creștinilor din peninsula Balcanică, habsburgii promițându-i tronul imperial al unui Constantinopol eliberat de păgâni. După moarte a fost succedat în domnie de Constantin Brâncoveanu.

The (alleged) twitter account of the #ChristchurchMosqueAttack terrorist has been suspended already, I took screenshots as well of his posts showing the (alleged) weapons used in the attack.



Unfortunately I didn't save the pictures as such. pic.twitter.com/iFWj3Yk7qZ