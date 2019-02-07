Español
Donald Trump pozează în victima unei ”hărțuiri prezidențiale fără sfârșit”

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 7 februarie 2019, 16:27


Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Foto: Flikr
Președintele Donald Trump acuză democrații că îl hărțuiesc, acum că dețin majoritatea în Camera Reprezentanților, subliniind că Liderul democraților din Comisia pentru Informații, Adam Schiff, după ce nu a găsit nicio ingerință a Rusiei, vrea să verifice fiecare aspect al vieții sale, atât financiar, cât și personal.

”Acum Adam Schiff anunță, după ce a găsit zero coluziune rusă, că va căuta fiecare aspect al vieții mele, atât financiar, cât și personal, chiar dacă nu există motive să facă asta. Nu s-a mai întâmplat înainte. Hărțuire prezidențială fără sfârșit...”, a scris Trump într-un mesaj pe Twitter, acuzând că democrații și comisiile lor ”o iau razna”.


”Republicanii nu i-au făcut niciodată asta președintelui Obama”, a subliniat Trump.



