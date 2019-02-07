Donald Trump pozează în victima unei ”hărțuiri prezidențiale fără sfârșit”

Președintele Donald Trump acuză democrații că îl hărțuiesc, acum că dețin majoritatea în Camera Reprezentanților, subliniind că Liderul democraților din Comisia pentru Informații, Adam Schiff, după ce nu a găsit nicio ingerință a Rusiei, vrea să verifice fiecare aspect al vieții sale, atât financiar, cât și personal.

”Acum Adam Schiff anunță, după ce a găsit zero coluziune rusă, că va căuta fiecare aspect al vieții mele, atât financiar, cât și personal, chiar dacă nu există motive să facă asta. Nu s-a mai întâmplat înainte. Hărțuire prezidențială fără sfârșit...”, a scris Trump într-un mesaj pe Twitter, acuzând că democrații și comisiile lor ”o iau razna”.

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment....