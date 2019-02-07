Donald Trump pozează în victima unei ”hărțuiri prezidențiale fără sfârșit”

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019
....The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019