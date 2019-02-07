Español
FOTO Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit în Brazilia după ce o furtună puternică a lovit Rio de Janeiro

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 7 februarie 2019, 16:07 Actualitate | Internaţional


furtuna Rio de Janeiro
furtuna Rio de Janeiro
Foto: Captura Twitter
Rio de Janeiro, al doilea cel mai mare oraș al Braziliei, s-a trezit în mijlocul unor scene haotice joi, după ce vânturi puternice și ploi torențiale s-au abătut asupra cartierelor, rupând copacii și inundând străzile, într-o furtună care a ucis cel puțin cinci persoane, relatează Reuters.

Cele mai importante cartiere ale orașului, inclusiv cartierele turistice Ipamena și Copacabana, au fost măturate de vânturi care au bătut cu o putere de 110 kilometri pe oră, miercuri noapte, iar ploile abundente au provocat alunecări de teren care au închis drumuri.

Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit, una dintre ele fiind cel mai probabil omorâtă într-un autobuz care a fost lovit de o alunecare de teren, a spus primarul Rio de Janeiro, Marcelor Crivella.
”A fost cantitatea mare de apă care a cauzat această tragedie”, a spus primarul, subliniind că a fost ”neașteptat”.



Furtuna a venit la câteva zile după ce Rio a trecut prin cea mai caldă lună ianuarie în 92 de ani, în unele dintre zile temperaturile atingând 42 de grade Celsius.
Joi dimineață, orașul era împânzit de imagini apocaliptice.
























