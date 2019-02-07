FOTO Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit în Brazilia după ce o furtună puternică a lovit Rio de Janeiro

Thoughts are with the thousands affected by the floods and storm damage in #RiodeJaneiro - especially our neighbors in the communidades #rocinha #vidigal pic.twitter.com/8uaUxdLKDR— Nigel J. Winnard (@NigelJWinnard) February 7, 2019
Blimey, three people dead from last night’s storm in Rio. This is the road we were driving along in a taxi as the storm hit. Think we had a lucky escape! #ChuvaRJ #Chuva #Rain #RioDeJaneiro— Monty Moncrieff MBE (@MontyMoncrieff) February 7, 2019
More photos of the impact here: https://t.co/Lffa662MF5 pic.twitter.com/2syDcSXaNZ