Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Un eșec Photoshop îi dă prim-ministrului australian Scott Morrison două picioare stângi

de A.Z.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 9 ianuarie 2019, 8:23 Actualitate | Internaţional


Ceea ce trebuia să fie portretul politic perfect- prim-ministrul înconjurat de familia sa zâmbitoare - s-a transformat în gluma preferată a internetului după ce un eșec de prelucrare a fotografiei în Photoshop i-a dat prim-ministrului australian Scott Morrison două picioare stângi, relatează The Guardian.

Fotografia postată pe website-ul prim-minstrului Scott Morrison îl înfățișează pe acesta cu un picior în plus și cu o pereche de pantofi creați în Photoshop.

Eșecul editării fotografiei a devenit viral pe rețelele de socializare și a fost răspândit cu eticheta #shoegate. Fotografia originală a fost făcută publică de prim-ministru între timp.

Un purtător de cuvânt al lui Morrison susține că prim-ministrul nu a cerut sau autorizat prelucrarea fotografiei.

,,Fotografia a fost modificată de Departamentul Prim-Ministrului și de Cabinet fără informarea și permisiunea prim-ministrului sau a cabinetului acestuia”, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt.

Utilizatorii Twitter s-au amuzat pe marginea acestei întâmplări și și-au pus și ei imaginația la lucru.

















Citeste pe MedLife.ro
Cele cinci tipuri de insomnie






2246 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei

Buchete.ro de 12 Ani: Florarie Online cu Livrare Flori la Domiciliu in Bucuresti

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
11:51 Premiu de 70.000 euro: Antreprenorii români se pot înscrie la o competiție de idei de afaceri
11:39 FORT cere transportatorilor români să oprească activitatea joi, de dimineață până la prânz
11:36 Iohannis respinge din nou propunerea ministrului Justiției de numire a Adinei Florea la șefia DNA / Argumentele președintelui
11:35 Ronaldinho şi-a lăsat amprentele în 'Hall of Fame'-ul fotbalului brazilian
11:06 Ministerul Apărării a trimis Președinției o plângere prelabilă în care se cere anularea decretului pentru șeful Statului Major
11:02 ​INTERVIU Siegfried Mureșan: Credibilitatea este ingredientul principal de care un guvern are nevoie pentru președinția UE. Încrederea liderilor europeni în guvernul Dăncilă este zero / Ce spune eurodeputatul despre aderarea la Schengen și alocarea de mai multe fonduri europene
10:57 Euromoney: O noua taxă bancară în România - inechitabilă, greșită, pur și simplu proastă
10:56 Cazul înregistrăzilor de la DNA Oradea: Cinci procurori, audiaţi la Parchetul General
10:52 Editorii de manuale cer minimum 90 de zile pentru elaborarea manualelor. Ministerul Educaţiei propune 60 de zile
10:52 În 2019 pot fi inaugurați în mod realist doar 43 km de autostradă, spune Asociația Pro Infrastructura / Care sunt loturile și cum arătă scenariul optimist
10:49 MAE: Consulatul din Edinburgh s-a autosesizat în cazul românilor atacați cu bâte de baseball în Irlanda de Nord
10:48 Nicușor Dan: Justiția a decis, casa academicianului Alexandru Rosetti de pe strada Dionisie Lupu a fost demolată ilegal
10:47 Au fost furate rapoarte ale autopsiilor victimelor atacurilor teroriste din 2016 de la Bruxelles
10:31 Sindicatele din sănătate: Șpaga din sistem este o problemă a Guvernului. Ministerul Sănătății este obligat să identifice amploarea problemei și soluții
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Meleșcanu, pus la punct de o jurnalistă BBC pe tema amnistiei pentru liderii corupți de la București
Noul cod rutier în Italia: Român din Germania, amendat şi cu maşina sechestrată / “Mi-au stricat concediul, voi apela la avocat”
Anca Jurma explică de ce nu mai vrea un mandat de interimar la șefia DNA: Cred într-o justiție cu mâinile curate
Handbalista suedeză Louise Sand se retrage din activitatea sportivă pentru a-și face operație de schimbare de sex
Noapte foarte rece - Temperaturile au scăzut până la - 24 de grade, nicăieri nu au fost peste -5 grade
Grupul DIGI răspunde acuzațiilor lui Darius Vâlcov și evaluează ce măsuri să ia împotriva Ordonanței de Urgență care impune taxe suplimentare în telecom și energie
Cum a fost pedepsit de instanță patronul unei case de amanet care a cumpărat și vândut zeci de telefoane de ultimă generație furate de la Altex
Franţa: Organizatoarea dezbaterii naţionale despre protestele 'vestelor galbene' se retrage după ce i s-a aflat salariul
Boxerul profesionist care i-a bătut pe jandarmi, în timpul manifestațiilor ”vestelor galbene”, a primit donații de peste 100.000 de euro / Miniștrii francezi, înspăimântați de sprijinul publicului
Topul prețurilor la locuințe în marile orașe: cele mai scumpe apartamente sunt în Cluj Napoca. Unde se găsesc cele mai ieftine


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne