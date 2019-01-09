Un eșec Photoshop îi dă prim-ministrului australian Scott Morrison două picioare stângi

#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L— Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019
RT schnozzman: Yo did I do this right?#Shoegate pic.twitter.com/555hbcaIfb— REAL ANDREW LANDERYOU HOURS (@LanderyouAndrew) January 8, 2019
They also look like K-Swiss tennis shoes, so I assume some twat thought Morrison ought to be wearing dinkum Dunlop Volleys and did a really crap job of photo editing.— Stilgherrian (@stilgherrian) January 8, 2019