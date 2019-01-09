Un eșec Photoshop îi dă prim-ministrului australian Scott Morrison două picioare stângi

Ceea ce trebuia să fie portretul politic perfect- prim-ministrul înconjurat de familia sa zâmbitoare - s-a transformat în gluma preferată a internetului după ce un eșec de prelucrare a fotografiei în Photoshop i-a dat prim-ministrului australian Scott Morrison două picioare stângi, relatează The Guardian.

#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L — Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019

Fotografia postată pe website-ul prim-minstrului Scott Morrison îl înfățișează pe acesta cu un picior în plus și cu o pereche de pantofi creați în Photoshop.





Eșecul editării fotografiei a devenit viral pe rețelele de socializare și a fost răspândit cu eticheta #shoegate. Fotografia originală a fost făcută publică de prim-ministru între timp.





Un purtător de cuvânt al lui Morrison susține că prim-ministrul nu a cerut sau autorizat prelucrarea fotografiei.

,,Fotografia a fost modificată de Departamentul Prim-Ministrului și de Cabinet fără informarea și permisiunea prim-ministrului sau a cabinetului acestuia”, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt.

Utilizatorii Twitter s-au amuzat pe marginea acestei întâmplări și și-au pus și ei imaginația la lucru.





