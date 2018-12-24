Ambasadorul SUA în Germania: SUA a fost ținta subiectivității instituționale în Scandalul Der Spiegel

Spiegel hasn’t answered as to how this fraud happened. One reporter was able to publish anti-American propaganda for years without an editor or fact-checker?! It’s absurd for them to pretend this is only about one reporter. https://t.co/u4grLitmtP— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 23, 2018
Citește mai multe despre Claas Relotius și scandalul Der Spiegel aici:
Un jurnalist de la Der Spiegel, premiat în mai multe rânduri, îşi falsifică de mai mulţi ani articolele
Talentatul jurnalist Claas Relotius – nu doar invenții de presă, ci și încasări de donații pentru falși orfani sirieni