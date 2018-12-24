Español
Ambasadorul SUA în Germania: SUA a fost ținta subiectivității instituționale în Scandalul Der Spiegel

de A.Z.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 24 decembrie 2018, 6:13 Actualitate | Internaţional


Richard Grenell
Richard Grenell
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
​Ambasadorul american în Germania a acuzat una dintre cele mai populare publicații din țară de subiectivitate anti-americană după ce un jurnalist a recunoscut că a fabricat detalii legate de cel puțin 14 povești despre care a scris. Printre aceste articole bazate ficțiune se numără și unul în care analizează un oraș din partea rurală a americii care l-a propagat pe Donald Trump în poziția de președinte în 2016, potrivit NBC News.

Într-o scrisoare deschisă adresată publicației Der Spiegel- dar și într-o serie de postări pe Twitter- Ambasadorul Richard Grenell susține că ,,a fost clar că am fost ținta subiectivității instituționale.”

,,Ne preocupă ideea conform căreia aceste povești sunt dorite de editorii Spiegel, iar reporterii reacționează la ceea ce își dorește conducerea”, a scris Grenell în scrisoare.

Acesta a adăugat că își dorește o investigație independentă care să determine cum a fost posibil ca publicația să încalce standardele jurnalistice după ce a publicat în mod repetat articolele scrise de jurnalistul în vârstă de 33 de ani, Claas Relotius.


Citește mai multe despre Claas Relotius și scandalul Der Spiegel aici:

Un jurnalist de la Der Spiegel, premiat în mai multe rânduri, îşi falsifică de mai mulţi ani articolele

Talentatul jurnalist Claas Relotius – nu doar invenții de presă, ci și încasări de donații pentru falși orfani sirieni





















