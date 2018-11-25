Español
FOTO VIDEO ​Siria: Peste 100 de persoane au fost rănite în Alep, într-un atac cu gaz toxic, condus de rebeli

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 25 noiembrie 2018, 14:23 Actualitate | Internaţional


atac cu gaz toxic in Siria
atac cu gaz toxic in Siria
Foto: Captura Twitter
Peste 100 de persoane au fost rănite în orașul Alep din Siria, în ceea ce oficialii sirieni consideră a fi un atac cu gaz toxic comis sâmbătă de rebeli, relatează Reuters.

Zeci de persoane au raportat probleme de respirație sâmbătă noapte în Alep, iar agenția de presă SANA a transmis duminică dimineață că 107 persoane au fost rănite, după ce militanții au atacat trei districte folosind proiectile cu gaz toxic.

Autoritățile locale îi acuză pe insurgenți de comiterea atacului.

Incidentul de sâmbătă este cel mai grav din Alep din ultimii doi ani, când forțele guvernamentale au preluat din nou controlul regiunii.
Reprezentanții oficiali ai rebelilor au negat utilizarea de arme chimice și au acuzat Guvernul de la Damasc că încearcă să însceneze atacul.




Rusia, aliat principal al Administrației de la Damasc, a acuzat duminică insurgenții de bombardarea Alepului cu obuze încărcate cu gaz clorhidric. Ministerul Apărării din Rusia a transmis că proiectilele au fost lansate dintr-o zonă din regiunea Idlib, controlată de militanți.
„Obuzele conțineau gaze toxice care au dus la sufocarea mai multor civili. Aceștia au fost transportați la spitalul al-Razi și la Spitalul Universitar din Alep pentru a fi tratați după inhalarea substanțelor toxice”, a declarat Issaam al-Shili, șeful poliției din Alep.
























    Dar ni s-a spus la Sienen și Bibisi că Assad... (Duminică, 25 noiembrie 2018, 14:35)

    Nyk1 [utilizator]

    ...e cel cu armele chimice!
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    hahahah ! (Duminică, 25 noiembrie 2018, 14:46)

    Dimijoarei_Obt [utilizator]

    Imi place ! E ca in Romania ! Standardul romanesc va inconjura planeta ! Hai Romania !


