FOTO VIDEO ​Siria: Peste 100 de persoane au fost rănite în Alep, într-un atac cu gaz toxic, condus de rebeli

Peste 100 de persoane au fost rănite în orașul Alep din Siria, în ceea ce oficialii sirieni consideră a fi un atac cu gaz toxic comis sâmbătă de rebeli, relatează Reuters.

Zeci de persoane au raportat probleme de respirație sâmbătă noapte în Alep, iar agenția de presă SANA a transmis duminică dimineață că 107 persoane au fost rănite, după ce militanții au atacat trei districte folosind proiectile cu gaz toxic.

Autoritățile locale îi acuză pe insurgenți de comiterea atacului.

Incidentul de sâmbătă este cel mai grav din Alep din ultimii doi ani, când forțele guvernamentale au preluat din nou controlul regiunii.

Reprezentanții oficiali ai rebelilor au negat utilizarea de arme chimice și au acuzat Guvernul de la Damasc că încearcă să însceneze atacul.

#BREAKING: Number of civilians who are injured due to the chemical attack in #Aleppo has risen to 100! Elderly people in critical condition. #Syria Arab Army and Air Force have started shelling and bombing the area where the terrorists launched their rockets from in #Idlib! pic.twitter.com/RPEudbzKTy