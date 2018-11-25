FOTO VIDEO ​Siria: Peste 100 de persoane au fost rănite în Alep, într-un atac cu gaz toxic, condus de rebeli

#BREAKING: Number of civilians who are injured due to the chemical attack in #Aleppo has risen to 100! Elderly people in critical condition. #Syria Arab Army and Air Force have started shelling and bombing the area where the terrorists launched their rockets from in #Idlib! pic.twitter.com/RPEudbzKTy— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) November 24, 2018
Reports of a possible chlorine chemical attack against civilians in #Aleppo, #Syria, by extremists in nearby area. At least 30 civilians are injured. Extremists in nearby areas are terrorizing citizens of Aleppo, a city with a large Christian population. pic.twitter.com/2ffXIaUIOl— Iraqi Christian HRC (@iraqschristians) November 24, 2018