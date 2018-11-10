Español
VIDEO Incendiul de vegetație din California: Staruri precum Lady Gaga, Guillermo del Toro și Kim Kardashian, forțate să-și evacueze locuințele din Malibu / Ce zic vedetele

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 10 noiembrie 2018, 11:20 Actualitate | Internaţional


Incendiu vegetatie California
Incendiu vegetatie California
Foto: Captura Twitter
Incendiul din California care a făcut deja nouă victime a transformat orașul stațiune Malibu în scrum, unde locuiesc mai multe vedete de la Hollywood, obligând staruri precum Lady Gaga, Cher, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Kardashian să-și părăsească locuințele, relatează BBC.




Incendiul a afectat orașul Paradise, unde nouă persoane au murit, iar 36 de persoane sunt date dispărute.

Printre orașele evacuate de află și Thounsand Oaks, care săptămâna aceasta a fost îndoliat, după ce un fost ofițer de marină a deschis focul într-un bar omorând 12 persoane, printre care și un tânăr care supraviețuise atacului armat de anul trecut din Las Vegas.

Toate vedetele care au case în Malibu au postat mesaje pe reţelele de socializare în care îşi împărtăşesc experienţele din timpul evacuării şi îşi exprimă solidaritatea cu restul persoanelor evacuate şi temerea ca locuinţele lor să fie mistuite de flăcări.

Kim Kardashian, starul TV, i-a îndemnat pe oameni să se roage pentru Calabasas, unde se află reședința sa. Joi seară aceasta fost evacuată împreună cu copiii ei ca urmare a proximităţii flăcărilor.



Cher, care avea un spectacol în Las Vegas, a scris pe Twitter că este îngrijorată pentru casa sa din Malibu.

Lady Gaga, care de asemenea și-a evacuat locuința, a postat pe Instagram un video care înfățișa fum negru deasupra sa.

Guillermo del Toro a scris pe Twitter în care îşi exprimă mulţumirea că rămâne cu ”darul vieții”, dar că regretă posibila pierdere a unor obiecte de colecţie.






























