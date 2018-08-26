Donald Trump a colorat greșit steagul Statelor Unite în timpul unei vizite în Ohio

Alex Azar a postat pe contul personal de Twitter că vizita în statul Ohio a fost făcută cu scopul de discuta despre "modalitățile statului și comunităților de a răspunde provocărilor privind dependența de opioide".

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA

De altfel, mai mulți internauți au observat imediat greșeala, în timp ce alți utilizatori au sugerat că episodul nu ar trebui luat în serios. Casa Albă nu a oferit imediat declarații.

How have people missed this? When coloring in the American flag with a group of schoolchildren, Donald Trump gets the colors wrong: he colors in the Russian flag. (Photo from @SecAzar post about the visit to Ohio.) Note that Melania has no trouble getting the flag colors right. pic.twitter.com/JmFycYAyNG