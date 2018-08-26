Donald Trump a colorat greșit steagul Statelor Unite în timpul unei vizite în Ohio

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA— Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018
Cu toate acestea, un utilizator Twitter a observat că liderul de la Casa Albă a încurcat culorile steagului SUA. Deși primele două dungi au fost colorate corect, a treia, care ar fi trebuit să fie roșie, a fost colorată din greșeală cu albastru.
How have people missed this? When coloring in the American flag with a group of schoolchildren, Donald Trump gets the colors wrong: he colors in the Russian flag. (Photo from @SecAzar post about the visit to Ohio.) Note that Melania has no trouble getting the flag colors right. pic.twitter.com/JmFycYAyNG— Charles Franklyn (@ergoking) August 26, 2018
Trump literally doesn't know what the American Flag looks like, but think's he has the right to tell people that they can not kneel during the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/Wsd6sX0bFi— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 25, 2018