Donald Trump a colorat greșit steagul Statelor Unite în timpul unei vizite în Ohio

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 26 august 2018, 16:07 Actualitate | Internaţional


Trump coloreaza steagul SUA
Trump coloreaza steagul SUA
Foto: Captura YouTube
Președintele american Donald Trump a fost fotografiat colorând greșit steagul Statelor Unite, în timpul unei vizite efectuate alături de Melania Trump și secretarul pentru Sănătate și Resurse Umane, Alex Azar, la un spital de copii din statul Ohio, relatează Mediafax citând Business Insider.

Alex Azar a postat pe contul personal de Twitter că vizita în statul Ohio a fost făcută cu scopul de discuta despre "modalitățile statului și comunităților de a răspunde provocărilor privind dependența de opioide".



Cu toate acestea, un utilizator Twitter a observat că liderul de la Casa Albă a încurcat culorile steagului SUA. Deși primele două dungi au fost colorate corect, a treia, care ar fi trebuit să fie roșie, a fost colorată din greșeală cu albastru.

De altfel, mai mulți internauți au observat imediat greșeala, în timp ce alți utilizatori au sugerat că episodul nu ar trebui luat în serios. Casa Albă nu a oferit imediat declarații.





505 vizualizari


