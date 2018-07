VIDEO Trump îl invită pe Putin în SUA la toamnă. La auzul veștii, directorul serviciilor americane de informaţii a râs - "Va fi ceva special"

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.

Coats a râs şi a spus: "Va fi ceva special".



The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........