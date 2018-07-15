Español
Donald Trump a părăsit Marea Britanie, lansând un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a numit-o "duşman al poporului"

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 15 iulie 2018, 20:53 Actualitate | Internaţional


Donald Trump urcand in Air Force One
Donald Trump urcand in Air Force One
Foto: U.S. Air Force/ Mariah Haddenham
Preşedintele american Donald Trump a părăsit duminică Marea Britanie, cu destinaţia Helsinki, unde va participa luni la un summit cu omologul său rus Vladimir Putin, apelând la Twitter pentru a lansa un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a calificat-o drept "duşman al poporului", transmite agenția DPA, citată de Agerpres.

"În drum spre Helsinki, Finlanda, abia aştept întâlnirea de mâine cu preşedintele Putin", a scris Trump pe Twitter, după ce a părăsit aeroportul Prestwick din Glasgow, cel mai mare oraş al Scoţiei, la bordul Air Force One.

"Din nefericire, indiferent de cât de bine îmi merge la summit, chiar dacă mi-ar da marele oraş al Moscovei ca recompensă pentru toate păcatele şi relele comise de Rusia de-a lungul anilor, m-aş întoarce la critici spunându-mi-se că nu este suficient - că ar fi trebuit să primesc şi Sankt Petersburg!", a mai scris Trump.

"O mare parte din presa noastră este într-adevăr duşman al poporului şi tot ceea ce ştiu să facă democraţii este să reziste şi să obstrucţioneze! Din acest motiv există atâta ură şi disensiuni în ţara noastră - dar într-un anumit moment ne vom vindeca!", a adăugat preşedintele american.





    stați puțin (Duminică, 15 iulie 2018, 21:06)

    Mazeta [utilizator]

    Trump spune „mare parte din presa noastră”. Cine a făcut titlul a citit articolul?
  • +3 (3 voturi)    
    Si-a uitat rudotelul (Duminică, 15 iulie 2018, 21:16)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Daca n-ar fi fost presa sa-i puna pe tabloid divorturile, excentritatile, taranismul (nu ala politic, ci ala mioritic) si cretinismul, asta n-ar fi fost nici femeie de serviciu in domeniul imobiliarelor, daramite presedinte.


