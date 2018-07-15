Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Donald Trump a părăsit Marea Britanie, lansând un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a numit-o "duşman al poporului"

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 15 iulie 2018, 20:53 Actualitate | Internaţional


Donald Trump urcand in Air Force One
Donald Trump urcand in Air Force One
Foto: U.S. Air Force/ Mariah Haddenham
Preşedintele american Donald Trump a părăsit duminică Marea Britanie, cu destinaţia Helsinki, unde va participa luni la un summit cu omologul său rus Vladimir Putin, apelând la Twitter pentru a lansa un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a calificat-o drept "duşman al poporului", transmite agenția DPA, citată de Agerpres.

"În drum spre Helsinki, Finlanda, abia aştept întâlnirea de mâine cu preşedintele Putin", a scris Trump pe Twitter, după ce a părăsit aeroportul Prestwick din Glasgow, cel mai mare oraş al Scoţiei, la bordul Air Force One.

"Din nefericire, indiferent de cât de bine îmi merge la summit, chiar dacă mi-ar da marele oraş al Moscovei ca recompensă pentru toate păcatele şi relele comise de Rusia de-a lungul anilor, m-aş întoarce la critici spunându-mi-se că nu este suficient - că ar fi trebuit să primesc şi Sankt Petersburg!", a mai scris Trump.

"O mare parte din presa noastră este într-adevăr duşman al poporului şi tot ceea ce ştiu să facă democraţii este să reziste şi să obstrucţioneze! Din acest motiv există atâta ură şi disensiuni în ţara noastră - dar într-un anumit moment ne vom vindeca!", a adăugat preşedintele american.





Citeste mai multe despre   






















62 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    stați puțin (Duminică, 15 iulie 2018, 21:06)

    Mazeta [utilizator]

    Trump spune „mare parte din presa noastră”. Cine a făcut titlul a citit articolul?


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei

Buchete.ro de 12 Ani: Florarie Online cu Livrare Flori la Domiciliu in Bucuresti

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
21:02 UPDATE Neamţ: Planul roşu de intervenţie activat după un incident la o nuntă organizată la o pensiune din Durău. Cel puţin 10 răniţi grav, după prăbuşirea unei balustrade
20:53 Donald Trump a părăsit Marea Britanie, lansând un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a numit-o "duşman al poporului"
20:32 Croatul Luka Modric, desemnat cel mai bun jucător al Cupei Mondiale din Rusia
20:18 Donald Tusk: Să spui că UE și SUA sunt inamici economici e "fake news"
20:15 VIDEO Fericirea are chipul tău - Val de bucurie la Paris, după ce Franța a câștigat Campionatul Mondial de fotbal
19:50 SUA nu caută să obţină "rezultate finale concrete" la întrevederea Trump-Putin, spune consilierul ​John Bolton
19:14 Ambasadorul turc Osman Koray Ertaş: Suntem conştienţi de criticile aduse Turciei de partenerii internaţionali; când avem critici constructive, ţinem cont de ele
18:43 Bărbat preluat de elicopterul SMURD după ce s-a împușcat accidental cu arma de vânătoare
18:29 ​Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, campion pentru a patra oară la All England Club
18:19 Bărbat dat dispărut, după ce a mers într-o zonă de agrement din Brașov
18:05 Donald Trump: Rusia, Uniunea Europeană și China sunt „inamicii” noștri
17:45 Vladimir Putin a avut o întrevedere cu Emmanuel Macron înainte de a asista amândoi la finala CM 2018
17:26 Date ANM: Temperatura maximă absolută a lunii iulie: 44,3 grade Celsius, la Calafat, în 2007 / Cantitatea maximă de precipitaţii - 519,1 l/mp, în 1980
17:00 VIDEO CM 2018: Franța vs Croația 4-2 / Zi de glorie pentru "Les Bleus" - Franța, noua campioană mondială după o finală memorabilă
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 5 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO CM 2018: Franța vs Croația 4-2 / Zi de glorie pentru "Les Bleus" - Franța, noua campioană mondială după o finală memorabilă
Tensiune în PNL. Vasile Blaga i-a convocat pe liderii din aripa PDL pentru a decide asupra susținerii lui Ludovic Orban
Maria Grapini, în cazul raportului Comisiei de la Veneția privind legile justiției: Păi, domnule Zegrean, dacă e recomandare, cum să fie obligație? 
UPDATE Bărbatul care a avariat 5 mașini în București şi a fugit de la locul accidentului a fost prins de poliţişti
Sfatul lui Trump pentru May în cazul Brexit: „Dă în judecată UE. Nu te duce în negocieri”


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne