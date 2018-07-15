Donald Trump a părăsit Marea Britanie, lansând un nou atac la adresa presei, pe care a numit-o "duşman al poporului"

"O mare parte din presa noastră este într-adevăr duşman al poporului şi tot ceea ce ştiu să facă democraţii este să reziste şi să obstrucţioneze! Din acest motiv există atâta ură şi disensiuni în ţara noastră - dar într-un anumit moment ne vom vindeca!", a adăugat preşedintele american.





Heading to Helsinki, Finland – looking forward to meeting with President Putin tomorrow. Unfortunately, no matter how well I do at the Summit, if I was given the great city of Moscow as retribution for all of the sins and evils committed by Russia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 iulie 2018

...over the years, I would return to criticism that it wasn’t good enough – that I should have gotten Saint Petersburg in addition! Much of our news media is indeed the enemy of the people and all the Dems... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 iulie 2018

...know how to do is resist and obstruct! This is why there is such hatred and dissension in our country – but at some point, it will heal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 iulie 2018

"În drum spre Helsinki, Finlanda, abia aştept întâlnirea de mâine cu preşedintele Putin", a scris Trump pe Twitter, după ce a părăsit aeroportul Prestwick din Glasgow, cel mai mare oraş al Scoţiei, la bordul Air Force One."Din nefericire, indiferent de cât de bine îmi merge la summit, chiar dacă mi-ar da marele oraş al Moscovei ca recompensă pentru toate păcatele şi relele comise de Rusia de-a lungul anilor, m-aş întoarce la critici spunându-mi-se că nu este suficient - că ar fi trebuit să primesc şi Sankt Petersburg!", a mai scris Trump.