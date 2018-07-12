Trump: Germania plătește miliarde de dolari Rusiei pentru energie, dar vrea ca noi să o apărăm de Moscova / Țările NATO trebuie să aloce 2% din PIB pentru apărare, iar în cele din urmă să ajungă la 4%

Președintele SUA, Donald Trump, a scris joi pe Twitter că nu este acceptabil ca Germania să plătească miliarde de dolari pentru aprovizionarea cu energie din noua conductă Nord Stream 2 din Rusia, ”țară de care vrea ca noi să o apărăm”. În același timp, Trump a subliniat că țările NATO ar trebui să aloce în cele din urmă 4% din PIB pentru apărare, sugerând o dublare a obiectivului de 2%.





”Președinții (SUA) au încercat mai mulți ani la rând fără succes să facă Germania și alte națiuni NATO bogate să plătească mai mult pentru protecția lor față de Rusia. Plătesc doar o fracțiune din costul lor", a afirmat președintele Trump într-un mesaj postat joi pe Twitter.

”Una peste alta, Germania tocmai a început să plătească Rusia, țara față de care vor protecție, miliarde de dolari pentru aprovizionarea cu energie dintr-o nouă conductă de gaz din Rusia. Nu este acceptabil! Toate țările NATO trebuie să atingă angajamentul de 2% din PIB și în cele din urmă să ajungă la 4%”, a mai scris el pe Twitter.

Gigantul rus Gazprom încearcă să construiască, împreună cu firmele europene, o conductă de 1.200 de kilometri care să transporte gazul natural din Rusia spre Germania prin Marea Baltică, ocolind Polonia, Ucraina şi ţările baltice.

